Introducing 4D ShoeTech - A 4D Digital Sample Studio Built For The Future

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 2017, 4D ShoeTech is a tech company, with footwear DNA in their founders' blood, providing end-to-end digital design and development solutions for the footwear industry. They empower footwear designers and developers, allowing them to ideate, prototype and showcase their design vision in 4D, photorealistic digital 3D, without ever making a physical sample. In this digital age, the future is now and 4D ShoeTech is the future of footwear design, development, sampling, marketing and sales. Take a small step forward with the help of 4D ShoeTech and begin your Digital Transformation the right way.

The 4D ShoeTech suite of digital solutions include:

Photorealistic 3D CAD Modeling – Digitally create individual elements of a shoe build including heels, outsoles, bottoms, lasts and mold-making components, and then sample the product as a precise and photo realistic 4D digital sample.

– Digitally create individual elements of a shoe build including heels, outsoles, bottoms, lasts and mold-making components, and then sample the product as a precise and photo realistic 4D digital sample. Platform-neutral 3D Material Swatch Scanning or 3D Material Appearance Capturing Service Using X-Rite Pantone TAC7 Technology – A precise photo realistic material capture, showcasing the most intricate textile or material detail from fur, embroidery and embossed leather to metallic, glitter, iridescent and rhinestone. Tiling and seamless pattern creation will also be implemented, using advanced computer vision and AI technologies and resolving the issue of exact pattern creation.

– A precise photo realistic material capture, showcasing the most intricate textile or material detail from fur, embroidery and embossed leather to metallic, glitter, iridescent and rhinestone. will also be implemented, using advanced computer vision and AI technologies and resolving the issue of exact pattern creation. Rigid or Flexible Material 3D Printer-Enabled Prototyping – 3D print and prototype heels, outsoles, bottoms, lasts, components, accessories and mold-making components, saving a highly significant amount of time and money from the traditional method.

With the understanding that photo realistic 3D digitalization is another dimension, a 4D ShoeTech digital sample is neither flat nor static as a traditional .JPEG or .PNG image reads. The viewer can visually "feel" the full texture of the product, as it has the ability to move or spin like in a motion capture or animation, making the appearance of the product incredibly life like and practically jumping out of the screen, creating a true 4D effect.

In late June, 4D ShoeTech will be launching their digital online platform based on next-generation technologies to act as a collaborative workspace for designers, developers and any partners or team members they work with. On this web based platform, the designer, manufacturer, sales rep or buyer may select a particular shoe and drop and drag available swatches and color ways, once again saving on sampling costs. With remote working the new norm in today's climate, and sales trade shows on indefinite hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, virtual showrooms are the evolution of traditional wholesale channels. By applying 4D ShoeTech technology, a designer or sales rep will be able to easily create digital line sheets and online virtual sales showroom to exhibit their collections to global buyers with the click of a button.

For more information on 4D ShoeTech, please visit them on the WEB or on LinkedIn.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE 4D ShoeTech