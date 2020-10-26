Introducing a New Type of Entertainment Experience with Epson EpiqVision Projectors

"Entertainment at home has never been more important and streaming movies, TV, gaming, and sports keeps getting bigger and bigger," said Rodrigo Catalan, senior product manager, projectors, Epson America, Inc. "With Epson EpiqVision we are bringing streaming directly to our projectors. And, with the EF12 and LS300 users can stream big, bright, beautiful content straight out of the box to enjoy all their favorite shows, movies and sports like never before. 3 Before there was television and now there is Epson EpiqVision."

Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS300 Smart Streaming Laser Projector

Delivering a new type of screenless TV viewing, the Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS300 Smart Streaming Laser Projector, utilizes an advanced, ultra-short-throw design that sits just inches from the wall for instant immersion into your favorite TV shows, sports, movies, and more. Leveraging ultra-short-throw multi-array laser technology, the LS300 delivers exceptionally bright, clear images up to 120 inches. For an even more epic experience, consumers also have the option to bundle the LS300 with a 100-inch or 120-inch Epson SilverFlex™ Ambient Light Rejecting (ALR) screen for a visual performance that rivals the picture quality of leading TVs.

Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 and EF11 Laser Projectors for Streaming

Compact and powerful, the Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 and EF11 deliver up to 150 inches of big-screen entertainment virtually anywhere. Under five pounds, the ultra-portable EF12 and EF11 are equipped with Epson's MicroLaser multi-array technology and offer auto picture skew and a simple user interface. Designed for instant streaming the moment it is powered on and connected to Wi-Fi, the EF12 features auto focus correction and built-in Android TV.2 The EF11 has a built-in HDMI port for connection to streaming solutions such as Apple TV, Roku, Amazon FireTV, or Android TV.2 Whether binge-watching your favorite TV shows or projecting Zoom meetings, the Epson EpiqVision Minis can turn virtually any content into an epic experience.

Audiophile Speaker System by Yamaha

Epson partnered with Yamaha to deliver the ultimate audio experience. Yamaha engineered the sound systems specific to Epson's EpiqVision LS300 and Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 with Dolby Audio to deliver true audiophile performance that rivals dedicated high-end audio systems. The custom-designed system includes high-end Yamaha drivers and/or dedicated woofer that are powered by a discrete amplifier and tuned using Yamaha's latest AudioEngine™ DSP and Dolby Digital technologies.

Epson EpiqVision Ultra and Mini – Truly Epic Viewing

Eliminating cords and closing the gap between projectors and flat panels, Epson EpiqVision takes big-screen streaming, content viewing and gaming to the next level. Additional features include:

Stunning Picture Quality – Delivers an immersive viewing experience for TV shows, sporting events, gaming, and movies by accepting content up to 4K – for an amazing Full-HD HDR picture.

– Delivers an immersive viewing experience for TV shows, sporting events, gaming, and movies by accepting content up to – for an amazing Full-HD HDR picture. Advanced Scene Adaptive Color Correction – Automatic scene-based color correction produces a clear and natural picture, regardless of the content being played.

– Automatic scene-based color correction produces a clear and natural picture, regardless of the content being played. True 3-Chip Projector Design – Advanced 3LCD technology displays 100 percent of the RGB color signal for every frame. This allows for outstanding color accuracy while maintaining excellent color brightness, without any distracting "rainbowing" or "color brightness" issues seen with other projection technologies.

– Advanced 3LCD technology displays 100 percent of the RGB color signal for every frame. This allows for outstanding color accuracy while maintaining excellent color brightness, without any distracting "rainbowing" or "color brightness" issues seen with other projection technologies. Chromecast Built-In – Wirelessly cast your favorite content directly from your smart phone, tablet, or computer – including from popular Android and Apple devices (excludes EF11).4

Availability, Pricing and Support

The Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS300 (MSRP$1,999) and Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 (MSRP $999) Smart Streaming Laser Projectors and Mini EF11 (MSRP $799) Laser Projector will be available in November through select retailers, the Epson online store and Magnolia and CEDIA dealers. The LS300 will be available in white or black as a standalone ultra short-throw projector (MSRP $1,999) and will also be available as a bundled package with either a 100-inch screen (MSRP $2,999) or a 120-inch screen (MSRP $3,999). Epson EpiqVision Ultra solutions come with Epson's unsurpassed service and support including toll-free access to Epson's PrivateLine® priority support and standard two-year usually next-business-day, full-unit replacement limited warranty.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Epson is the #1 projector brand worldwide and in the U.S. according to most recent quarterly data from PMA, a leading high-tech market research and publishing firm specializing in the display market.

2 In order to use the Android TV, the device must be configured on a network via a wireless connection of 5 Mbps or faster.

3 Requires wireless network connection of 5 Mbps or faster. Some apps require paid subscriptions.

4 Visit the Google Chromecast website for the latest smart device and computer OS support.

