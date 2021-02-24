Introducing Agency: Custom Skincare that Looks To the Future

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the launch of Agency, a new brand for personalized, future-defining skincare that will evolve with your unique needs and goals over time.

Founded by Dr. David Lortscher, board-certified dermatologist and co-founder of Curology, Agency is guided by the belief that high quality, personal, and effective anti-aging skincare should be accessible to all—a direct response to the current anti-aging market marked by short-term, one-size-fits-all solutions. With formulas customized for each person's unique skin, Agency's licensed dermatology providers partner with customers to address their skincare concerns today and help to prevent signs of aging in the future. The ultimate goal: empowering a new generation to redefine for themselves what it means to age.

To that end, the brand is launching with a social campaign, #DearFutureSkin. Through this initiative, Agency looks to inspire women to share their hopes for their skin in the future and take steps to begin their skincare journey today.

How does Agency work?

After customers fill out a short quiz and upload photos of their skin, a dermatology provider will evaluate each individual's profile. The provider can then prescribe a custom formula containing a combination of ingredients not available over the counter. Agency checks in regularly with customers over time to ensure their formulas are at the right, gentle strength for their skin, while continuing to help them along the path of achieving their goals.

Agency launches with two products: Future Formula and Dark Spot Formula. Each product features four active ingredients tailored to each customer's skin concerns and can be incorporated into any daily skincare routine.

Future Formula ($30/month) is designed to target skin concerns such as wrinkles, fine lines, texture, and skin firmness with ingredients like tretinoin, a prescription-strength retinoid known for its anti-aging benefits. Agency takes a gentle approach—dedicated dermatology providers can adjust customers' formulas to gently increase or decrease in strength, depending on their goals and how their skin responds to treatment.

For those needing extra care for dark spots, Agency offers the Dark Spot Formula ($26/month). This custom formula is designed to treat sun spots and other types of hyperpigmentation. Each person's Dark Spot Formula will contain a custom mix of active ingredients, like hydroquinone—a proven-effective, gold standard ingredient for targeting dark spots.

Agency is now available across the United States. Subject to consultation. Learn more at www.withagency.com and on major social media channels @AgencySkincare.

