Introducing AIOTO GO: The Advanced AI-Powered Remote Surveillance System

TAIPEI, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AIOTO Tech. today announced the launch of the AIOTO GO, a wireless AI security camera with 4G LTE capabilities and an incredible 2-month standby battery life designed to protect outdoor spaces. While most AI home security cameras rely on Wi-Fi connectivity, AIOTO GO offers video monitoring in places where WiFi or power aren't able to be accessed - users can even be ensured of their security during an internet or power outage.

The AIOTO GO overcomes some of the most common problems with AI surveillance, such as frequent false alarms and blurry video footage. Its innovative AI object detection technology can distinguish between humans, animals and vehicles with more than 90% accuracy, intelligently identifying threats and vastly reducing false alarms. Additionally, this high-end security camera utilizes the Sony Starvis IMX 307 CMOS image sensor to capture the tiniest details even in low-light environments, and records full HD 1080p videos at a smooth 30 frames per second.

The AIOTO app offers a more thoughtful notification process than other security systems on the market. It allows users to preview a snapshot of suspicious activity before they download any footage, which effectively reduces unnecessary data usage and fees. Furthermore, the app helps users customize their own monitoring system. Users can pair several cameras with the AIOTO app and set up uptime and downtime for each one of them, so their AIOTO GOs will start or stop recording at specified times.

Key Features of AIOTO GO:

AI-powered passive infrared motion detection

100% wire-free

IP65 weather-resistant

Standby battery life of up to 60 days per charge

Mobile SIM card included

App offers real-time monitoring, multi-camera scheduling, preview video footage

The AIOTO GO security camera will go live on Kickstarter at the end of September. Sign up now to win up to 36% off the launch day limited-time offers: https://bit.ly/3zylokJ

About AIOTO Tech.

AIOTO Tech. is a start-up company based in Taiwan. It was established by a team of experts in AI, software, and hardware. With over 13 years of experience in product development, they shared a unified vision that AI detection can be applied to our daily life to improve surveillance systems.

For Further Information:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aiototech

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aiototech

Website: https://aiototech.com/

SOURCE AIOTO Tech