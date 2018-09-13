Introducing Alea Air™: An Intelligent Vent System For Room-by-Room Climate Comfort, Improved Air Quality, and Substantial Reduction in Home Energy Usage

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Alea, a smart home technology company disrupting home and office climate control, is unveiling its intelligent air management platform called Alea Air. Alea Air transforms basic HVAC systems by replacing standard registers with smart vents that track and adjust temperature, monitor air quality, and sense other environmental variables. The Alea Air platform uses machine learning and predictive analytics to dynamically allocate air based on users' room-by-room temperature preferences.

Individuals and business can pre-order the Alea Air system starting today, by visiting www.alealabs.com, with shipments beginning in January 2019.

People's health, comfort, and productivity depend on their environment and the air they breathe. However, most homes and offices are not designed for proper airflow, temperature regulation, and efficiency, especially as conditions and needs change dynamically throughout the day. As a result, rooms often suffer from large temperature swings, poorly filtered air, and significant amounts of wasted energy. Meanwhile, smart thermostats only sense temperature (typically in a single location) and cannot control how air is distributed throughout the home.

To solve this problem, Alea has developed a system that consists of DIY-installable, state of the art vents that are loaded with 11 sensors, robotic louvers, and an innovative energy-harvesting unit. Vents work together, via a cloud-enabled, machine learning system that analyzes data and sends instructions to vents based on room-by-room preferences, weather forecasts, occupancy, room size and orientation, and time of day. The system generates a thermal profile of the entire home, allowing it to run central heating and cooling systems (which typically account for over 50 percent of home energy expenses) at far higher efficiency, saving money and conserving energy.

"After several years of development, we are thrilled to introduce the Alea Air platform and open preorders. To date, no smart home solution has suitably solved the widespread issue of uneven airflow and unhealthy air quality in the home," said Hamid Farzaneh, CEO and Co-Founder of Alea Labs. "The Alea Air system leverages leading-edge technology, big data, and advanced analytics in order to offer comfort, cleaner air, and a smaller environmental footprint through more efficient heating and cooling."

Alea Air incorporates a host of sensors to construct an accurate model of rooms' thermal profile and airflow throughout the home:

Infrared sensors to accurately track temperature in each room

Air quality sensors to measure volatile organic compounds

UV and ambient light sensors for room environment monitoring

Pressure sensors to monitor static pressure in the ductwork and protect HVAC systems from air pressure damage

Humidity sensors to accurately measure moisture and 'feels like' air temperature

Audio sensors to monitor and eliminate annoying "whistling" sounds

Bluetooth and long-range wireless for easy setup and reliable long-range connectivity to a central AirhubTM.

The Alea Air starter kit, which includes three vents and the connectivity AirhubTM can be preordered today for an introductory price of $379. Additional vents can be ordered for $119 each, for a limited time. The Alea Air system is controlled by an innovative smartphone application that allows room-by-room temperature preferences, air quality monitoring, and remote access.

To pre-order the Alea Air system, visit:www.alealabs.com

About Alea Labs:

Alea Labs is a smart home technology company focused on disrupting the residential and office building heating and cooling experience. Alea offers affordable products and professional services that enable room-by-room temperature control, energy savings, and significant data-driven benefits.

