Introducing Alphia™: The Leading Custom Manufacturer of Super-Premium Pet Food in the United States

Alphia has a broad portfolio of pet food and treats, as the only super-premium manufacturer with a national footprint of 10 locations across 6 states. The company manufactures more than one billion pounds of pet food each year.

"Alphia will build on the outstanding reputations of C.J. Foods and American Nutrition as its skilled team focuses on delivering the highest quality super-premium pet food and treats," says Tod Morgan, Chairman of the Board, Alphia. "This partnership delivers growth for our customers, employees and communities."

Alphia is a portfolio company of J. H. Whitney Capital Partners ("JH Whitney"), a Connecticut based private equity firm that owned C.J. Foods since 2014 and acquired Lortscher's Animal Nutrition (now LANI) in 2018. Earlier this year, C.J. Foods purchased ANI (including Veracity Logistics).

About Alphia™

Alphia™, the "alpha dog" of the pet food industry, manufactures each year more than one billion pounds of dry, canned and baked pet food and treats that are known for delivering growth for its customers, employees and communities. Alphia is committed to treating each brand as its own and offers innovation by pushing boundaries and creating trends. Alphia is focused on safety and quality at its 10 locations in 6 states in the US. Alphia is a portfolio company of J. H. Whitney Capital Partners ("JH Whitney"), a Connecticut-based private equity firm. Alphia was formed in 2020 by the unification of C.J. Foods, Inc., and American Nutrition, Inc. The company also includes LANI (formerly Lortscher's Animal Nutrition) and Veracity Logistics. For more information, visit www.alphia.com.

About J.H. Whitney Capital Partners

J.H. Whitney Capital Partners, ("JHW"), established in 1946 by the industrialist and philanthropist John Hay "Jock" Whitney, was one of the first U.S. private equity firms and is often credited with pioneering the development of the private equity industry. Today, JHW is a leader in the private equity industry, having invested in more than 400 companies since formation and currently managing approximately $1.0 billion in private capital. JHW remains privately owned by its investing professionals and focused on three primary sectors: consumer, healthcare and specialty manufacturing. To learn more, visit www.whitney.com.

