Introducing ARMADA™ UV - Smartphone-based skin follicular oil / sebum image detection technology developed by Galileo Group, Inc.

This innovative approach provides new levels of detection and quantification of various known biomarkers on human skin through fluorescence imaging. This includes direct observation of oil production on the human face, shed keratinocytes, and porphyrin, all of which are invisible to the human eye or standard camera. The pinpoint location of the oil pores, the amount of oil present as well as its fluorescent characteristics can now be readily assessed on a smartphone. The changing fluorescent characteristics may also be a direct indicator of the extent inflammation and bacterial colonization. Testing by Galileo has not only confirmed successful ability to detect the presence of follicular oil and changing fluorescent characteristics, but also the ability to derive quantifiable metrics comparable over time. This directly flows into mass market implications for the control of a variety of skin conditions using specialty treatment options.

"This oil mixture (also called sebum) plays a key role in acne, oily skin and general skin health" says James Grichnik, MD, PhD, internationally recognized Harvard and Duke University trained dermatologist and researcher, and co-inventor of the ARMADA™ smartphone system. "We now have this new game changing tool to positively impact lives and consumer experience by providing direct data on skin oil production and potentially the extent of bacterial colonization. Monitoring skin through smartphones and tablets with the ARMADA™ system provides an intuitive, low-cost visual means to monitor follicular oil changes in response to topical or oral products. There are vast implications for the acne market in how this new class of information may be applied to better serve millions of consumers, as well as other scenarios involving more active management of skin moisture levels."

Galileo has also developed other skin biomarker detection packages, or "use-cases," optimizing its patented non-contact ARMADA™ smartphone / tablet-based LED emitter array technology to synthesize spectral responses for specific targets of interest. Spectral ranges include visible, near-infrared and now violet/ultraviolet-A, with customizable band configurations. As an active remote sensing system providing its own calibrated light source in the LED array, ARMADA™ is engineered to adjust to changing ambient light conditions, thereby increasing accuracy and reliability of practical indoor use in diverse environments.

Using mass market deployed mobile devices as individually distributed collectors is a key advantage of ARMADA™ through aggregation of data on the backend server, where the target sets are processed. Applying more advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art artificial intelligence techniques, ARMADA™ rapidly provides actionable reports back to consumers. Output is displayed through an augmented reality view. Human skin is versatile and feature expression can be extensively diverse. The ARMADA™ system is designed for mass collector distribution to build and utilize a naturally growing database, securely hosting the encrypted data. A deep learning-based, self-evaluating approach refines its prediction over time to maximize accuracy. This provides the means for robust change assessment and various trend analytics in an unprecedented manner; a significant advancement toward understanding how different skin types respond to cosmetic and medical treatments aimed at improving long-term overall appearance and health on an individual/personal level.

In addition to its other recently deployed ARMADA™ systems, Galileo plans to provide the new smartphone violet/ultraviolet-A spectral capability to select B2B partners focused on skin population research and consumer digital mass engagement scenarios.

Galileo Group, Inc., a US-based firm, is an experienced remote sensing provider with over twenty years of continuous operating experience providing advanced detection, analytics and informatics services to life science companies.

Examples of the new violet/ultraviolet-A detection capabilities and a background paper on theory and prospective use-cases are available for download on request.

