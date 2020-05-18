Introducing Asset Assurance™, a Safeguard for Brands using Powerful Editorial Imagery in Campaigns

Shutterstock Editorial is a premier source for the latest news, sports, entertainment, and royal imagery that enables the world's media to visually amplify their stories. For the first time, Shutterstock is empowering brand storytellers with worry-free use of its library of editorial and archival images and video in advertisements and other commercial projects. Shutterstock's team of editorial and legal experts will work with clients to review the potential commercial use of the content and ensure they have secured the necessary indemnification against any potential claims.

The global pandemic has changed the way brands and businesses engage their audiences by acknowledging the ongoing global crisis and showing their support. An IAB survey conducted in March 2020 revealed that more than 37% of US marketers planned to increase their brand equity messaging due to the coronavirus and 40% of US marketers planned to increase their mission-based and cause-related marketing. Additionally, a study conducted by Smartly.io among 800 US adults in the first week of April showed that 83% of respondents said they wanted brands to address the pandemic directly in their social media advertising, which reflects the need for a product like Asset Assurance™, providing brands with a safe solution for using more timely, real-life authentic imagery in their brand campaigns.

"As brands and agencies rallied to create ad campaigns over the last two months that show empathy and reflect the current climate, we have seen an increase in demand from clients needing visual content that is relatable and connected to real-life events," said Stan Pavlovsky, CEO of Shutterstock. "By making our collection of more than 50 million editorial images and footage available for commercial use, our clients can create more empathetic and contextually relevant visual campaigns with protection guaranteed."

Until now, Shutterstock's editorial collection was only available for publishers and media to use in an editorial context or for clients who secured third-party approvals from our rights clearance partner Greenlight .

About Shutterstock, Inc.

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK ), directly and through its group subsidiaries, is a leading global provider of high-quality licensed photographs , vectors , illustrations , videos and music to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. Working with its growing community of over 1 million contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week, and currently has more than 330 million images and more than 18 million video clips available.

Headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The company's brands also include Bigstock , a value-oriented stock media offering; Shutterstock Custom, a custom content creation platform ; Offset, a high-end image collection ; PremiumBeat, a curated royalty-free music library; and Shutterstock Editorial, a premier source of editorial images for the world's media.

For more information, please visit www.shutterstock.com and follow Shutterstock on Twitter and on Facebook .

