Introducing AVANTI, a New Division of Riboli Family Wines

Leading the division is VP of Sales, Rebecca Powelson, an industry veteran with over a decade of experience working in Sales and Marketing for Importers, and more recently over a year with Riboli Family Wines. Powelson will focus on growing this portfolio of unique, luxury wines in the US (price range: $15-$100), including a Grower Champagne from Nomine-Renard, the organic and biodynamic estate of Urlar from New Zealand, as well as Santo, from Piedmont, Italy.

Paul Roberts, SVP of Sales for Riboli Family Wines says, "We felt there was an opportunity to define and grow this part of our portfolio. The AVANTI division provides one destination for our customers to shop a vast selection of high-quality imported wine brands."

The AVANTI Division of Brands consist of:

Champagne Nominé-Renard – a Grower Champagne portfolio of Brut, Brut Rosé, Blanc de Blancs, and Vintage

Loire Collection – representing Chinon and Sancerre

Urlar – a Wholefoods exclusive (organic, vegan, biodynamic) imported from New Zealand

The Champion – Sauvignon Blanc from New Zealand

Santo – a collection of Moscato d'Asti and Rosé from Piedmont, Italy

ABOUT RIBOLI FAMILY WINES

Riboli Family Wines, family-owned since 1917, celebrates over a century crafting award-winning wines. Wine Enthusiasts' 2018 American Winery of the Year, Riboli Family Wines includes Riboli Estates Group – a portfolio of estate-based brands sourced from the family's 1,800 acres of sustainably farmed vineyards in Paso Robles, Monterey, and Napa Valley – as well as Stella Rosa®, the #1 Import Brand and the largest selling brand over $10 in the US*. With a natural affinity for creativity and innovation, the third and fourth generations of the Riboli family continue to lead the industry and push the boundaries of winemaking and the wine drinking experience. For more information, please visit www.riboliwines.com.

