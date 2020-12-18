Introducing Axiom Armor™ Anti-Microbe ScreenFilm™ for phones, tablets, wearables and handheld game systems

In the wake of COVID-19, Axiom Armor™ has launched an Anti-Microbe ScreenFilm™ for mobile devices Tweet this

Mark Pauley, Founder and CEO of Axiom Armor™, stated that for quite some time, his company had been aware of a gap in the market for a truly robust screen protection solution for mobile devices that provided protection against germs. In speaking on why Axiom Armor™ has manufactured an Anti-Microbe ScreenFilm™ screen protector in the wake of COVID-19, Pauley acknowledged, "We have always had a company focus on products that solve real problems and improve the safety of consumers' phones and tablets. No one is happy about what is going on in the world, but we are excited to be able to contribute to the fight in a very positive way." Axiom Armor™ is currently accepting orders for their Anti-Microbe screen protector through their consumer website; axiomarmor.com and their Anti-Microbe film is also available through approved retail partners on their wholesale website, axiomarmorwholesale.com.

Axiom Armor™ is a mobile device accessory company known for providing innovative solutions to the wireless world. Axiom Armor™ is passionate about their ability to deliver both innovative and superior products. Currently, Axiom Armor™ products can be found in both repair shops and wireless dealers nationwide, as well as multiple provinces in Canada.

Websites: http://www.axiomarmor.com and http://www.axiomarmorwholesale.com

Related Images: Axiom Armor™ Anti-Microbe ScreenFilm™

SOURCE Axiom Armor, LLC

Related Links

www.axiomarmor.com

