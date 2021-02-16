Introducing Baileys Deliciously Light: Our Lightest Indulgence Yet Made With 40% Less Sugar And Calories Than Baileys Original Irish Cream - That's Perfect For A Light Break Whenever You Need It

Neil Patrick Harris certainly knows the value of taking a light break from his roles as husband, father, award-winning actor, writer, director, and veritable jack-of-all-trades. In celebration of the launch of Baileys Deliciously Light, Neil generously gifted the ultimate light break to his longtime friend and confidante, Michael Serrato. With Baileys Deliciously Light at the ready, Neil treated Michael to hundreds of festive balloons, a dedicated marching band, along with a personalized billboard in the sky sharing a billowy motivational message over his home. Talk about a breather!

"Without a doubt, one of the best parts of the day is when you can finally take a moment and treat yourself to a much-needed break," says Neil Patrick Harris. "However, many of us forget to do just that. As we ease into 2021, it's obvious that we all need to take it easy every now and then. That's why I've partnered with Baileys to launch Baileys Deliciously Light... it provides the perfect option for an afternoon treat when you can use a moment for yourself or with loved ones."

If you find yourself ready to treat yourself to a light break of your own, you're in luck: Baileys Deliciously Light is now on shelves and ready for the treating. And if you want to follow in Neil's footsteps and acknowledge a friend or two, Baileys is partnering with Cocktail Courier to offer four custom Light Break packages. (Packages are only available in the contiguous 48 United States [except where otherwise indicated], subject to applicable local law.) Each one is specifically curated for a variety of people in your life (21 or older) who deserve a special treat, offering a unique Baileys Deliciously Light cocktail on top of other assorted goodies:

For the motivated maven: Including the Baileys Deliciously Light " Rose Colored Glasses" cocktail made with coconut water along with a yoga towel and daily planner, this kit comes in handy when you're ready to work up a sweat and then reward yourself with a light-tasting cocktail.

For the busybody: Complete with the Baileys Deliciously Light " But First, Coffee" cocktail made with espresso along with coffee mugs and an inspirational desk plate, this kit is perfect for encouraging your friend to pencil in a personal break.

For soul supplies: Featuring the Baileys Deliciously Light " Boba" cocktail made with green tea, along with a head massager and cozy socks, this kit acts as a helpful primer on the subtle art of unwinding.

For that special someone who deserves the ultimate break: This extremely limited-edition kit (only 5 available, while supplies last) is equipped with an exclusive, indulgent Baileys Deliciously Light "Gold Standard" cocktail made with Belgian chocolate, gold leaf, black cherry and whipped cream as well as a personalized pre-recorded video greeting from Neil Patrick Harris himself (yes, you read that right!).

"We're delighted to offer a lighter version of our beloved Baileys Original Irish Cream," says Stacey Cunningham, Director of Baileys & Liqueurs, Diageo North America. "We all deserve a little treat and with the launch of Baileys Deliciously Light, it's the perfect reminder for us to take that well-deserved time for ourselves this year."

Baileys Deliciously Light is a delicious and versatile new product offering that can be enjoyed in a variety of ways including over ice, chilled, in a smoothie or with hot, iced or whipped coffee so you now have more occasions to treat yourself including daytime celebrations, brunch and many more. The liquid is now available nationwide (wherever spirits-based beverages are sold) for a suggested retail price of $24.99 for a 750mL format. For more information on Baileys Deliciously Light, please visit www.BAILEYS.com.

Baileys encourages consumers of legal drinking age to treat themselves responsibly.

About BAILEYS Irish Cream Liqueur:

BAILEYS launched in Ireland in 1974. It is now available in 180 markets worldwide and is the number one selling liqueur in the world. Owned by Diageo plc, BAILEYS is currently ranked 7th among all distilled spirits sold worldwide. It's the signature delicious balance of Irish Cream, whiskey and fine spirits that makes BAILEYS Original Irish Cream the perfect little indulgence when you need a break from your daily routine. The BAILEYS portfolio includes Original Irish Cream, Salted Caramel, Vanilla Cinnamon, Espresso Crème, Strawberries & Cream and Almande. For more information on BAILEYS Original Irish Cream, please visit us at www.BAILEYS.com.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

1 Baileys Deliciously Light - per 2.5 fl. oz. serving - Average Analysis: calories-139; carbs-9.3 g; protein-0.8 g; fat-3.7 g; sugar – 7.8g. Compared to Baileys Original Irish Cream per 2.5 fl. oz. serving: calories-233; carbs-16.1g; protein-2.1g; fat-10.1g; sugar 13.3g.

