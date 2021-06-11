Introducing BOMBAY BRAMBLE®, a vibrant new gin bursting with the 100% natural flavor of freshly harvested blackberries and raspberries

Easy to mix and perfect for cocktail experimentation, BOMBAY BRAMBLE is the first flavored gin from the brand and is set to add a twist of crimson color and flavor to the classic G&T and a host of creative cocktails this year.

The finest innovation and craftmanship sets this new gin apart. Instead of using artificial flavors, colors or additional sugar after distillation, freshly harvested blackberries and raspberries are used to create a rich fruit infusion, capturing the essence of the fruits when they are most ripe. BOMBAY BRAMBLE is then created by marrying the brand's vapour distilled gin with 100% natural berry infusion, giving a distinct color and flavor. This process allows the botanical and juniper notes of the gin to shine through for a more sophisticated taste.

Ivano Tonutti, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Master of Botanicals, commented: "The color and flavor of BOMBAY BRAMBLE® comes only from botanicals and 100% natural fruit ingredients. The craftmanship required to create the new gin took time and consideration. Master Distiller Dr. Anne Brock and I worked together to blend our gin with an alcoholic infusion of berries that have been harvested at their ripest moment, resulting in a unique, rich flavor profile."

The eponymously named Bramble cocktail is an example of a modern classic that allows BOMBAY BRAMBLE to shine. Served with crushed ice, this cocktail is an ideal drink to enjoy on a summer's day. Due to the ripe, berried flavors at the heart of the gin, this modern twist on the classic cocktail does not require blackberry liqueur and contains less sugar than an original Bramble recipe. The gin also plays the perfect role as the base in a reimagination of the classic Clover Club cocktail, championing its bold raspberry heritage whilst adding a twist of blackberries.

BOMBAY BRAMBLE is best enjoyed simply with tonic, poured over ice and garnished with a squeeze of lemon. A flawless accoutrement for the approaching summer season, the BOMBAY BRAMBLE & Tonic is an ideal option for those that enjoy a touch of fruit in their G&T. The BOMBAY BRAMBLE and 'Sonic' (equal parts tonic and soda water) offers a lighter alcohol option without compromising on flavor. The subtle crimson hue drawn from the gin creates a visually striking drink with a light, fresh and balanced taste.

Ryan Wainwright, National Ambassador BOMBAY SAPPHIRE North America, commented: "The launch of BOMBAY BRAMBLE means we can now offer even the most discerning gin drinkers a sophisticated fruit flavored gin, while maintaining a balanced, premium taste profile that makes it ideal for cocktail creativity. We look forward to gin lovers discovering this new flavor, the rich-berried taste is bursting with natural flavors and is delicious served with tonic and a squeeze of lemon or in a selection of cocktails, with the added benefit of no artificial flavor or color."

BOMBAY BRAMBLE (RRP $22.99) is now available in bars across the country and to buy at Drizly .

43% ABV

Bramble Cocktail

Ingredients

1 ½ oz BOMBAY BRAMBLE®

¾ oz freshly pressed lemon juice

¾ oz simple syrup

Lemon wedge & blackberry

Method

Build ingredients into a rocks glass

Top with crushed ice

Garnish with a fresh lemon wedge and blackberry

Bramble & Tonic

Ingredients

1 ½ oz BOMBAY BRAMBLE®

4 oz premium tonic water

Fresh lemon wedge

Method

Build over cubed ice in a balloon glass or wine glass

Garnish with a fresh lemon wedge

Bramble & Sonic

Ingredients

1 oz BOMBAY BRAMBLE®

2 oz soda water

2 oz premium tonic water

Lemon twist

Method

Build over cubed ice in a highball glass

Garnish with lemon twist

Bombay Bramble is a 100% natural fruit infusion with no added sugar.

About BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® brand

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is the world's number one premium gin by value and volume (IWSR). Based on a 1761 recipe, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin is created by perfectly balancing a unique combination of 10 hand-selected exotic botanicals from around the world. The BOMBAY SAPPHIRE distillery at Laverstoke Mill has won a BREEAM award for sustainability and is the home of the unique Vapour Infusion process, where the natural flavours of the botanicals are skillfully captured, resulting in the fresh and vibrant taste with which BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is synonymous.

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE has recently been awarded the prestigious Double Gold and Gold medal at the 17th San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC).

The BOMBAY SAPPHIRE brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

ABOUT BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® AND CREATIVITY

Launching the 'Stir Creativity' campaign in 2018, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is leading a global mission - a call to arms for everyone to engage with their creativity and unlock their creative potential. From advocacy programmes including World's Most Imaginative Bartender competition running in the US for the last 11 years to hosting The Glasshouse Project, a global advocacy programme bringing together the world's top bartenders in a series of creative workshops designed to push the boundaries of cocktail creativity.

For nine years, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE ran The Artisan Series, an art competition created by the brand to provide emerging artists with an international platform. The brand has also partnered with well-known artists and creators such as Tracey Emin, Thomas Heatherwick and Tom Dixon for the BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Designer Glassware Competition.

