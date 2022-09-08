Introducing Brigiz: An App Made for Business Owners

MIAMI, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's digital age, it is more important than ever for businesses to have an online presence. For business owners, that means investing in a website, being active on social media, and making sure their products and services can be easily found online. To help with the latter, a new search engine is here — Brigiz, the premier search engine platform for business owners to market their products and services online to their local communities.

Brigiz is a new and innovative search engine that makes it easy for businesses to promote their businesses online to a larger audience and for customers to find exactly what they are looking for.

Gaining visibility online can be a challenge, especially for small businesses. Similarly, it can be frustrating for customers to search for a product or service online, only to find that the businesses they are looking for are not showing up. Brigiz aims to solve both of these problems. Brigiz is a new and innovative search engine that makes it easy for businesses to promote their businesses online to a larger audience and for customers to find exactly what they are looking for — Brigiz is a win-win search engine.

What sets Brigiz apart from other search engines is its focus on businesses — Brigiz is designed specifically with business owners in mind, so they can easily promote their business online to those in their local area. Additionally, there are no advertisements or sponsored results on Brigiz either, so businesses can be sure that their listings will be seen by potential customers without the worry of competing with other businesses for visibility.

What's more, through Brigiz, customers are able to directly interact with businesses, so they can ask questions, get quotes, and even book appointments — all without ever having to leave the search engine. Customers are also able to gain access to coupons, discounts, and deals from businesses, so they can save money while supporting the local economy. Brigiz is changing the way businesses and customers interact online, and it is sure to revolutionize the way businesses market themselves moving forward.

Getting started with Brigiz is easy — businesses simply need to create an account and a listing on the platform, including information about their business and the products and services they offer, their contact information, and their location. After that, they will be able to start connecting with customers and growing their business like never before.

The Brigiz search engine platform offers businesses a way to reach more customers and grow their business — it is the perfect solution for businesses of all types and sizes. In fact, Brigiz has special features for businesses in specific industries, such as restaurants, hotels, and retail stores. Brigiz is easy to use and offers a variety of features to help businesses grow their online presence, making it the best way for businesses to connect with their customers.

To learn more about Brigiz, a new search engine made to help bridge the gap between customers and businesses, visit http://brigiz.com today.

About the Brigiz App:

The innovative features of the Brigiz website platform are also available in a convenient smartphone app. Business owners that are looking to connect with their customers and local community like never before should try the Brigiz app. It is the premier platform and search engine for business owners to market their products and services online. Select a plan, build a business profile, and manage it all on one user-friendly app. From posting offers to messaging with customers, Brigiz is the app that puts businesses on the map.

To create a listing and join the ranks of other business owners that are using this innovative search engine platform to connect with their customers, download the Brigiz app today.

Contact Information:

Name: Vincent Barnett

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: 561-713-5676

SOURCE Brigiz