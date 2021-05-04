Introducing BYO Sports Inc. - Can Dreams Really Come True?

SARASOTA, Fla., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- David Bazan, Founder & CEO of BYO Sports, Inc. , has a dream and vision to create and build an educational athletic complex, devoted to children and young adults, who otherwise could not afford to play organized sports. His dream stems from his own story of loss and pain. The support he received from being involved in organized team sports at a young age, changed the trajectory of his life, for the better. David was an aspiring soccer star, in his home country of Peru. However, due to a career-ending knee injury, he was unable to continue playing competitive soccer at an elite level.

Even though his elite soccer career ended, the life skills he received, through team sports, has left an emotional imprint on his life, which has provided transformative growth. He now hopes to provide the same support to as many children and young adults as he can, by igniting a new hope for their future. Through an organization called BYO Sports, Inc., he hopes to help them go "Beyond Your Ordinary." As they begin to discover their passions and purpose, they'll see themselves for who they truly are: much more than ordinary.

BYO Sports will offer a unique after-school format, that provides a positive structured environment. We will create an environment that upholds moral values and ideals through mentorship, sports, training, life skills workshops and continued educational support. Our goal is to create a space for children and young adults to come together, in a safe environment, where they can focus on personal growth, their future and their community.

David, his wife and three children currently reside in the Sarasota, Florida area, where they plan to launch the first BYO Sports complex.

About BYO Sports Inc.

BYO Sports Inc. is a non-profit organization with a mission to provide children and young adults with experienced, professional and qualified coaching, life skills training and outreach opportunities. Our focus is to instill the motivation and passion necessary for young people to succeed in their future. That motivation will open doors to other life opportunities, that will help them to discover their passion and purpose in life. It's our dream to create a pathway for positive change for the next generation. Learn more and stay up to date at byosports.org . Accepting contributions at this time.

