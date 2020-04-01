Introducing Cytiva - Global Life Sciences Leader

- New Danaher operating company created following completion of $21.4B acquisition by Danaher Corporation

- Previously GE Healthcare Life Sciences, Cytiva will help accelerate growth and innovation in biological therapies

- Leading life sciences brands such as ÄKTA, Amersham, HyClone, MabSelect and Whatman are part of Cytiva

AMERSHAM, United Kingdom, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytiva, a global provider of technologies and services that help advance and accelerate the development and manufacture of therapeutics, launches today. Previously GE Healthcare Life Sciences, Cytiva has nearly 7,000 employees and operations in 40 countries and is part of the Danaher Corporation Life Sciences platform.

Emmanuel Ligner, President of Cytiva, says: "Our foundation of scientific expertise, our team, and our solid customer base place Cytiva in the right position to invest, develop, and accelerate growth in the industry. Our passion for helping bring life-changing therapies to patients is unwavering, and we will continue to introduce innovative technologies to the market which improve productivity for our customers."

Cytiva experts and technologies enabled breakthroughs in science and medicine that have shaped today's biotechnology industry. In 2019, more than 75 percent of the biological therapies approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration relied on Cytiva's technologies for manufacturing. Additionally, Cytiva technology has contributed in the nascent area of cell and gene therapies and has done so since the first successful pediatric trial of CAR-T therapy in 2012. This area continues to have great potential and currently, there are more than 1,000 regenerative medicine clinical trials underway globally1.

Accelerating growth, productivity, and innovation in the sector are major strategic focus areas for the company, as global demand for personalized and advanced biological therapies is ever-increasing. Cytiva drives customer-centered innovation, from idea to commercial development stages, with facilities across Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It also has centers for customer collaboration and training to enable the development of new therapies, such as the Testa Center in Uppsala, Sweden and with the University of Technology at Sydney.

Cytiva will also continue to pursue collaborations for research, such as the center for advanced biological innovation and manufacturing in Boston with Harvard, MIT, teaching hospitals, and industry partners Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, and Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Cytiva's diverse portfolio includes well-recognized brands such as ÄKTA, Amersham, Biacore, FlexFactory, HyClone, MabSelect, Sefia, Whatman, Xcellerex and Xuri. The portfolio spans a full range of instruments, consumables, digital and enterprise solutions and services for research, process development, and complete manufacturing workflows that scale according to customers' needs.

About Cytiva

Cytiva is a 3.3 billion USD global life sciences leader with nearly 7000 associates operating in 40 countries dedicated to advancing and accelerating therapeutics. As a trusted partner to customers that range in scale and scope, Cytiva brings speed, efficiency and capacity to research and manufacturing workflows, enabling the development, manufacture and delivery of transformative medicines to patients. Visit www.cytiva.com for more.

1 The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine Q3 2019 Quarterly Report

