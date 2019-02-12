Introducing DrivR - The Industry's First Direct-To-Revenue Agency Built For The Direct Brand Economy

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the launch of DrivR, the first direct-to-revenue agency, purposely-designed to drive predictable performance while building brand equity, all contributing to topline and sustainable revenue growth. DrivR has been created specifically to apply that ethos to fast-moving, emerging brands that are upsetting entire categories and disrupting brand leader positions – primarily direct brands across e-commerce, lifestyle, media content, subscription services, fintech and healthtech.

Established by the co-founders of Quigley-Simpson, a pioneer of successful brand response advertising and veteran marketer Mark Toner, the new venture will be led by Toner. He was most recently CMO of R2C Group, one of the first agencies to marry direct response and brand advertising. Toner's client-side and agency-side experience also includes: more than 15 years as an equity partner of Source Marketing (an MDC Partners agency); co-founding eSource, the first drive-to-web agency; tenure as CMO of Brann Worldwide (the largest global direct marketing agency at the time); opening the New York office of leading independent DRTV media agency Williams Worldwide, and brand marketing posts at several Fortune 50 global brands, including Philips Electronics and Toshiba.

DrivR is based in New York City and leverages proprietary, systematized and accountable performance marketing processes, know-how and tools, to support direct brands with creative and media solutions that focus on immediate and sustainable results. DrivR's focus will include: full-funnel digital media, creative, OTT/streaming and linear TV/video, voice and audio strategies, OOH/pop-up experiences and mobile. In addition, the offering includes attribution, data science and analytics across all social media as well as Amazon.

"Brands are experiencing a crisis in topline growth," said Mark Toner, Co-Founder, DrivR. "With the sheer volume of direct brands regularly emerging, we aim to align with their ethos and impact their destinies."

Toner's extensive experience with founders/entrepreneurs, VCs, PE firms and their portfolios of high-growth brands will make DrivR a true performance partner for emerging brands. DrivR will capitalize upon the growing trend of in-house marketing, supporting both brands and major consulting firms with performance creative and attribution solutions, both online and offline. DrivR will also help more mature brands pivot to D2C e-commerce acquisition strategies, a critical key to success in today's evolving marketplace.

