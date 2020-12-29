Introducing Electrolyte Tablets For Instant Benefits On-The-Go

Getting a balanced mix of quality electrolytes often hasn't been a top priority for many people when making lifestyle changes. However, more and more studies conclude their necessity as essential dietary components, and clinical trials prove their efficacy in helping maintain proper functioning of the human body. According to the Cleveland Clinic, "the right amount of electrolytes in your body is needed for optimal health and physical performance." (ClevelandClinic.org, April 12 th 2019)

"Especially with a change as dramatic as starting a ketogenic diet, people tend to really underestimate just how much sodium, potassium, and magnesium they are going to need," says Co-Founder, Chris Bair. "Not getting enough of these key electrolytes can lead to a loss of energy, fatigue, headaches, muscle cramps, and more – really most of the problems people report when they start doing Keto, and nearly all of the problems come down to electrolytes."

These tablets are carefully formulated to help regulate nerve and muscle function, hydrate the body, and restore damaged tissue, which is of critical importance to a healthy Keto lifestyle, or any healthy lifestyle for that matter.

Mr. Bair goes on to say, "These new tablets take our most popular liquid electrolyte formulation and make it even more convenient. We are always working to find new ways to treat (Ketogenic) issues and help people feel their very best."

Keto Chow's Electrolyte Tablets can be found HERE. Each bottle contains 120 tablets and retails for $22 USD.

ABOUT KETO CHOW – Since 2015, Keto Chow has been serving the Ketogenic community with nutritionally complete (delicious) Meals, supporting the community at large through varying initiatives. Husband and wife founders, Chris and Miriam Bair, share a passion for remaining focused on uncompromising quality, scientific innovation, and making Keto easy .

