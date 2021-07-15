Introducing ERinfo: The Patented Emergency Response Technology That Saves Lives

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ERinfo Inc is proud to present their new life-saving identification and emergency contact technology. Simply called ERinfo, this technology is a platform that utilizes facial recognition to identify individuals during an emergency that cannot identify themselves or are otherwise non-communicative. The network provides first responders with everything from patient identification and emergency contact information to the patient's medical history, medications, and advance directives.

How does ERinfo work?

ERinfo

ERinfo offers memberships for individuals and families. Once an individual enrolls, they upload their information to the highly secure and private ERinfo cloud-based platform, along with a face photo. If an emergency arises, first responders on the scene simply take a picture of the victim and run it through the ERinfo. Using machine learning and AI technology, ERinfo will provide emergency personnel with the patient's identification, medical history, current medical conditions, medications, as well as advance directives such as hospital preference, medical power of attorney, and more. ERinfo also allows the first responders to alert the patient's emergency contact with the touch of a button.

With ERinfo, emergency personnel can begin providing safe and effective medical treatment sooner. First responders can be confident when providing treatment that they are not administering any medications that will interact with other prescriptions or create an adverse reaction due to a current medical condition. ERinfo is truly a game-changer.

With ERinfo, you can have peace of mind knowing that you and your loved ones have a plan in place in the event of an emergency. If you're interested in signing up for an ERinfo account, you can learn more about its individual and family plans at: https://erinfo.me/plans/

About ERinfo

From her experience as an EMT and surgeon, Dr. Paige Finkelstein MD, MPH, who is also a graduate of MIT, knew there had to be a better way of handling patients during emergencies. With so many emergencies involving patients who are unresponsive or otherwise non-communicative that are unable to provide first responders with accurate information, Dr. Finkelstein set out to create a medical alert platform that could provide medical first responders and victims with safer and more effective medical treatment sooner. ERinfo was developed to help save lives and to provide peace of mind for families and individuals.

