Introducing Evolve: A New Footwear Brand with All-Day Energy Return by Easy Spirit

Featuring an exclusively-engineered, rubberized footbed, Evolve offers more energy return through a unique blend of responsive materials than the average EVA footbed. Geared toward the style-conscious woman who leads a busy life, the Evolve collection offers lightweight, dual-layer responsive cushioning in a footbed that combats fatigue and rebounds with each step.

Evolve asks "What have your shoes done for you lately?" With technology designed to respond to the needs of the women who wear them, the mission of Evolve is to keep her moving, with shoes that offer more comfort benefits the more she wears them.

Evolve will execute a gifting program, sending shoes to inspirational female entrepreneurs who have evolved in their careers across various industries. Within the package, the entrepreneurs will also receive a personalized sketch by renowned illustrator Chic Sketch showcasing the women in shoes that work as hard as they do, with even more energy, powered by Evolve. They will be invited to "Join the Evolution" to share what they will do with even more energy on social media and tag the brand's dedicated handle @evolvefootwear.

In addition, Evolve has launched a partnership with HEYMAMA (heymama.co), a global community for mothers in business, who will answer the question "What would you do with more energy?"

Partnership includes personal essays by HEYMAMA co-founders Amri Kibbler and Katya Libin on what they would do with more energy, which features Evolve on heymama.co as well as its newsletter, while influential HEYMAMA members post content on Instagram answering the question while wearing the Evolve collection.

Ranging from $89 to $159, the Evolve collection is designed in streamlined styles for every occasion, from sneakers and sandals to pumps and espadrilles.

EVOLVE will be sold at evolve.easyspirit.com as well as Nordstrom.com, Zappos.com, Von Maur, Shoes.com, and Brown's Shoe Fit Co. Available in medium and wide widths.

About Easy Spirit

With a heritage of comfort that began in the 1980s after the NYC Transit strike, Easy Spirit is positioned as a leader in comfortable design. With refreshed collections and a focus on legacy best-sellers. While remaining true to its core design values of comfort and ease, Easy Spirit has expanded its assortment to include modernized silhouettes across athletic, casual and dress categories, improved materials and technology for comfort and fit, and updated iconic styles. The collection serves the brand's loyal comfort-seeking customer base and attracts new customers across a broad spectrum of personal interests and lifestyles of those who prioritize comfort.

The Easy Spirit collection is available for purchase at easyspirit.com and at major department stores, with price points ranging from $49-$89.

About Marc Fisher Footwear Company

Established in 2005, Marc Fisher Footwear company is a leading full-service, product-driven fashion footwear company with knowledge and expertise in design, sales, sourcing, distribution and marketing – all with dedicated and strategic direction for each brand within the portfolio, which includes Easy Spirit, Nine West, GUESS, G by Guess, Tommy Hilfiger, Tretorn, indigo rd., Unisa, and Sigerson Morrison along with the namesake brands – Marc Fisher and Marc Fisher LTD. Our diverse portfolio of globally recognized brands – available domestically and internationally via wholesale and retail channels – consistently meets the widest range of consumers' fashion footwear needs, from classic to contemporary, sport to dress, men's to women's. Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, with showrooms in New York City, Marc Fisher Footwear is sold worldwide through department stores, specialty stores and e-commerce channels.

