Introducing Fifty58, the Epitome of Luxury Rental Living in the Heart of Paramus

PARAMUS, N.J., March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stacy Esser Group, a leading real estate team serving Bergen County, NJ, announces that luxury apartments are now available for lease at Fifty58, a brand new multi-family boutique rental building -- the first and only of its kind in Paramus. The property located at 58 East Midland Avenue holds a total of 45 units each with stunning variations for uniqueness and individual character.

Rendering of new boutique rental building located in Paramus, NJ.

Designed by master developer, Andrew Cohen, he brings an aesthetic precision and acute attention to detail to this luxury multi-family residence. The result is an incomparable architecture with oversized apartments, gracious common areas and breathtaking interiors.

Location – Location…. the property, located in the heart of Paramus, is easily accessible to both Route 17 and the Garden State Parkway. Situated only minutes to the Ridgewood train station or a short walk to the bus stop makes an easy 45-minute commute to New York City. Walk to gourmet grocery stores like Trader Joe's and Whole Foods with shopping aplenty positioned between the Westfield Garden State Plaza and Paramus Park Mall. Whether you're looking to relax at the country club, play 18-holes of golf or take in a movie, Fifty58 is close to the very best in leisure time and entertainment options that captivate a community. Most noteworthy, Paramus has a strong public school system and highly rated daycare facilities within walking distance.

The residences are infused with oversized luxury. Of the 45 dwellings, 18 are two story duplexes with three baths located on the building's third floor with the remaining two bedroom/two bath or two bedroom/two bath and den residences or flats on floors one and two. Each luxury unit – from approximately 1,300 SF to 2,500 SF -- showcases generous, open floor plans for design flexibility. Adding more dimension, the high nine-foot ceilings with recessed LED lighting set against floor to ceiling windows with operable panels flood the spacious rooms with natural light creating an ambient mood. Other amenities include:

Wide-plank wood like flooring in grey wash adds a warm, contemporary touch

Modern and sleek Pedini kitchens with cutting edge black slate GE appliances and gas ranges provide a European flair and the perfect space for any cooking aficionado

Fluid and dramatic waterfall countertops highlight the natural stone quartz

Convenient full-size GE washers and gas dryers tucked away for easy access

Master bathrooms fitted with double vanities, porcelain tile and Kohler fixtures

Master bedrooms boast large walk-in fitted closets

Additional full bathrooms feature bathtubs, porcelain tile and Kohler fixtures

Spacious balconies

Efficient and luxurious hydronic heating systems means your residence will never feel dry

Fifty58 offers a lavish lifestyle with a concierge approach to luxury living and unlimited services and amenities to meet all of your family's needs. Save time on your workout commute and exercise in the state-of-the-art gym with cardio and weight training equipment. Planning a party or simply in need of an easy escape, residents can enjoy the two-level private lounge with 20-foot ceilings, sitting by the fireplace or playing at the tournament style pool table. Relax with friends on the spacious rooftop appointed with furniture, a barbeque grill and a two-sided gas fireplace while taking in spectacular views or watching the sunset. There's even a pergola with louvers to ward off the summer sun or fall chill. No need to drive in circles for a parking space or feed the meter. All units have assigned parking in the private covered lot protected by 24-hour video surveillance. Best of all, you can bring your furry friends. Well behaved pets are welcome.

In keeping with the times, Fifty58 is equipped with smart building technology. The structure's impressive blueprint is designed with a cutting-edge digital doorman and package concierge for your convenience coupled with smart locks and digital access to your residence. Virtual keys grant seamless guest entry and mobile apps allow you to virtually manage your daily routine safely for peace of mind.

What are you waiting for? Prices range between $3,150 and $4,700 for the very best in luxury living. Schedule a visit by calling 201.634.8080 and discover your new home.

Media Contact:

Stacy Esser of the Stacy Esser Group

917.621.6794

stacy@stacyesser.com

Related Images

fifty58-boutique-rental-in-paramus.jpg

Fifty58 Boutique Rental in Paramus

Rendering of new boutique rental building located in Paramus, NJ.

fifty58-lobby.jpg

Fifty58 Lobby

image3.jpg

image4.jpg

Related Links

Website

SOURCE Stacy Esser Group

Related Links

http://fifty58.com

