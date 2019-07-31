Introducing Frida Mom, A New Line Of Postpartum Recovery Products For The Fourth Trimester

Approximately 4 million babies are born in the U.S. every year, and with them countless products, books and doctors' appointments that focus on newborn care. However, the 4 million women that gave birth to those babies are told to check in with their physician 6 weeks post-delivery and are sent on their way from the hospital. Women in the U.S. are left insta-hacking a recipe for "padsicles" and D-I-Ying their way through tending to their stitched up post-delivery bodies.

Disenchanted by the lack of progress in postpartum recovery solutions following her second pregnancy, Chelsea Hirschhorn, mom of 3 and CEO of Frida, and her team set out to overhaul not only the products available to women, but to revolutionize the preparation experience by creating an entirely new category of consumer products dedicated to making a first-time mom feel as informed and confident as a third-time mom. Demystifying the raw realities of the fourth trimester has now become the team's obsession, and they're starting with this postpartum recovery lineup.



The complete Frida Mom portfolio includes:

an upside-down peri-bottle

2-in-1 instant ice maxi pads

witch hazel pad liners

perineal healing foam (instead of spray)

mesh underwear for both C-section and vaginal deliveries

a super soft delivery + nursing gown

two hospital bag essentials kits

"The problem with postpartum recovery begins with a woman's lack of knowledge and ability to prepare for what's really about to go down. The intimidation factor - before, during and after - is debilitating," says Chelsea. "Then you're expected to tend to a newborn in between concocting ice remedies from the incontinence and burn relief aisles of your local drug store while perched on a wee-wee pad - my exact discharge instructions after I delivered my first child."

This July, Frida Mom is launching on Target.com and in select Target stores nationwide and will also be available on Amazon and at BuyBuy Baby.

While the Frida brand is already known for its candid and honest conversations with parents about the unfiltered realities of parenthood, the introduction of Frida Mom takes "knowing your customer" to the next level by featuring Chelsea, their CEO, in a raw and exposed campaign that you've never before seen an executive embrace.

The campaign aims to connect with new and expecting moms online where they naturally share and learn about the fourth trimester - online. With a strong focus on digital and social efforts, the Frida Mom campaign will feature real moms in addition to Chelsea and will be the brand's largest marketing push to date.

"I tested every single product myself during my third vaginal delivery and recovery to make sure we nailed it," says Chelsea. "And we did."

With FridaMom, you're finally postpartum prepared.

