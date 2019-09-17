Introducing GoDaddy Websites + Marketing: Look Great Everywhere Online that Matters

With Websites + Marketing, GoDaddy introduces GoDaddy InSight, a smart technology that delivers tailored guidance, helping entrepreneurs answer the question "what should I do next" to achieve their goals. GoDaddy Insight delivers recommendations powered by anonymized data from millions of websites, and gives small businesses an action plan powered by data science, to find new customers and engage more deeply with existing ones with minimal effort. Websites + Marketing is the only product in the industry that provides tailored ongoing guidance based on personalized goals and compares a business' performance to other businesses in their industry.

"We spend a lot of time talking to entrepreneurs, and they share how much anxiety they have figuring out how to show up online. Even once they build a site, they struggle to know if it's working for them and what else they need to do to get found," said Lauren Antonoff, Head of Apps and Experiences. "We want to take the guessing and unnecessary work out of the process so that customers can focus on running their business. We built GoDaddy InSight to guide our customers with personalized action plans that provide real results without a huge time investment."

And it works. Entrepreneurs and small businesses in the U.S. that have been experiencing Websites + Marketing reported meaningful results. On average, they:

Saw their revenue increase by 18 percent

Saw new customers increase by 23 percent

Saved about an hour a day in dealing with their website and marketing

in dealing with their website and marketing Doubled their website traffic with SEO tools

with SEO tools Quadrupled customers making online appointments by listing on Google My Business*

GoDaddy InSight also provides a score, showing small businesses how their online performance compares to similar businesses. Their score adjusts over time as they complete items from their action plan, providing consistent visibility on how they are benchmarking with others like them.

Building Elegant and Powerful Websites, Without the Fuss

Website creation is fast, simple, and personalized, whether on a desktop or mobile device. Site Makeover, a new visualization tool in Websites + Marketing, makes it easy to see their website in more than 20 different styles, all in a single glance. Unlike other website builders, switching the design doesn't require starting from scratch; entrepreneurs can change the look of their entire site while keeping content intact. Consistency is key to creating a polished, professional site, so it's easy to change colors and fonts across the website with the click of a button.

Showing Up Wherever Customers Are

Getting a business to show up to their customers is critical to success. Websites + Marketing includes integrations with some of the world's largest platforms to make it easy for small businesses to connect with customers. It syncs with Facebook, Yelp, Instagram and Google My Business, enabling entrepreneurs to respond to customer reviews from within Websites + Marketing. This makes it easy to keep popular social media platforms updated with current information. Images on a company's Facebook Business Page are readily available to use on their own website, as well as integrated partner platforms.

Intuitive SEO and email marketing tools ensure small businesses are visible everywhere, and connected with customers, from Google search results to customers' inboxes, without a huge time investment.

Selling Products Across Top Marketplaces

Today, half of all product searches start on Amazon, making it more important than ever for anyone with products to establish a presence there and on the largest marketplaces. The Marketplaces feature enables entrepreneurs to list their entire inventory on Amazon, Walmart, eBay, and more, while using Websites + Marketing to manage orders, including payments and shipping, across all these platforms.

Designed to be the single tool to manage an online presence, GoDaddy Websites + Marketing combines the power of a professional website with the marketing reach of the world's largest search, social and commerce platforms to empower businesses to be successful.

Visit www.godaddy.com/websites+marketing for additional information.

Notes:

*Results based on a March 2019 survey of 2,211 small businesses using Websites + Marketing (formerly GoCentral) who saw results within a year of using the product.

