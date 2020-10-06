Introducing Google Workspace: everything you need to get anything done, now in one place

"This is the end of the 'office' as we know it," said Javier Soltero, Vice President and General Manager of Google Workspace. "From here on out, teams need to thrive without meeting in person, protect their time to focus on the most impactful work, and build human connection in new ways. Google Workspace gives people a familiar, fully integrated user experience that helps everyone succeed in this new reality - whether you're in an office, working from home, on the frontlines, or engaging with customers."

Google has spent decades building products that are simple and easy to learn, and that anticipate users' needs in a helpful way. More than 2.6 billion consumer, enterprise, and education users now actively choose to use Google's productivity and collaboration apps every month.

In July, Google announced a better home for work, the first step in its vision for a single unified experience that provides the best way to create, communicate, and collaborate. Today, this new home for work is generally available to all Google Workspace business customers and, in the coming months, will also roll out to consumers.

"Google's collaboration and communication products fuel productivity and connect our teams in ways that were not possible before," said Alex Grigorian, SVP & CIO, Corporate Services, Equifax. "We're excited to be a part of the evolution with Google Workspace and explore the next chapter of building a culture that inspires innovation."

Creating a new user experience

The Google Workspace user experience thoughtfully brings together core tools for communication and collaboration—like chat, email, voice and video calling, and content management—into a single, unified experience. New features include:

Linked previews: Available today, linked previews in Docs, Sheets, and Slides allow users to preview the content of a link without leaving the original document, saving time switching between apps and tabs, and allowing more time to get work done.

Beginning to roll out today, when you @mention someone in a document, a popup will display details providing context and even suggest actions like sharing the document. By connecting users to relevant content and people right in Docs, Sheets and Slides, Google Workspace helps users get more done from where they already are.

In the coming weeks, Google Workspace will enable users to dynamically create and collaborate on a document (Docs, Sheets, Slides) within a room in Chat, without ever having to switch tabs or tools. This will reduce complexity and help ensure all team members have visibility into relevant project work.

Back in July, Google announced it's bringing Meet picture-in-picture to Gmail and Chat, so users can see and hear the people they're working with while collaborating. In the coming months, Google will roll out Meet picture-in-picture to Docs, Sheets, and Slides, meaning users will get the benefit of those nonverbal cues that come with actually seeing someone's face when collaborating in real time.

"It's not just businesses facing the need to transform; employees are in a period of transition themselves as they adjust to an increasingly hybrid way of working, and technology plays a critical role in enabling this," said Angela Ashenden, Principal Analyst for Workplace Transformation at CCS Insight. "Google's consumer heritage and cloud-native products make it uniquely positioned to guide users through the evolving workplace environment. Users are overwhelmed by the number of tools and channels available, and Google is helping them access these disparate workstreams in one place."

New brand identity

The new Google Workspace brand reflects Google's product vision for a flexible, helpful, and simple experience with integration and collaboration at its core. In the coming weeks, users will see new four-color icons for Gmail, Drive, Calendar, Meet, and our collaborative content creation tools like Docs, Sheets, and Slides, that resemble the same family and represent Google Workspace's commitment to building immersive communication and collaboration experiences, all with helpfulness from Google.

We are also bringing Google Workspace to our education and nonprofit customers in the coming months. Education customers can continue to access our tools via G Suite for Education, which includes Classroom, Assignments, Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Meet. G Suite for Nonprofits will continue to be available to eligible organizations through the Google for Nonprofits program.

Giving businesses more choices

All of the more than 6 million paying Google Workspace business customers, from SMBs to multinational corporations, share a need for secure, transformative solutions that help them modernize how they work, but their storage, management, and security and compliance needs vary greatly. To provide more choice and help customers get the most out of Google Workspace, and based on their direct feedback, Google is launching a new set of offerings that better align with how customers purchase its portfolio of products.

You can learn more about these new offerings her e .

Support from our partners

Google Cloud partners, including technology partners, systems integrators, resellers and services partners, will continue to be key in enabling work transformation for organizations of all kinds and sizes around the world.

"Salesforce and Google have a shared vision for enabling collaborative workplaces, particularly in this new all-digital, work from anywhere world," said Ryan Aytay, Chief Business Officer at Salesforce. "With this launch, we'll continue to bring together the world's #1 CRM with Google Workspace to drive customer success for businesses around the globe."

"At Deloitte, we shape how work can be done more effectively in the world's largest enterprises. The latest shifts have been dramatically accelerated with COVID-19," said Tom Galizia, Principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and Deloitte Chief Commercial Officer for Alphabet. "Google continues to be on the leading edge of work collaboration, innovation, teaming, and effectiveness. Google Cloud is one of the highest growth areas for Deloitte, and the launch of Google Workspace builds on its commitment to driving digital work transformation at scale for enterprises, governments, and academic institutions."

"Google Cloud made it its mission to help businesses reimagine how they work and Google Workspace now offers a new and exciting opportunity to optimize their digital journey even further," said Eric Grall, Chief Operating Officer at Atos. "As a leader in Digital Workplace Services, we are proud to extend our capabilities partnering with Google Cloud to help organizations be future-ready and leverage these capabilities to help people get work done, virtually or otherwise."

Learn more about Google Workspace her e .

