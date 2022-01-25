Introducing GTFPower, LLC

DEBARY, Fla., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GTFPower, a Florida Corporation, will serve the residential and commercial markets with products for Solar Roofing, Battery Backup Storage, Electrical Data Management, and Electrical Vehicle (EV) accessories for residential and commercial needs. GTFPower will launch operations in AZ, CO, FL, OK, TX, and WY markets ASAP. "We are excited to bring the future of Solar Utilities to our communities, through providing "A GOLD STANDARD" service for our customers," said Steve Aust, CGO at GTFPower.

Meet the GTFPower Leadership Team:

This leadership team at GTFPower LLC spans over four decades of business leadership.

Steve Aust, Chief Growth Officer. Steve serves various industry boards globally and is acting President of VRDT Corporation. An experienced President with a demonstrated history of working in the renewables and environment industry. He is skilled in Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Negotiation, Business Planning, Coaching, and Advertising. Steve is a strong business development professional with a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) focused on Business Administration and Management from Southern Oregon University.

David Vance, Chief Executive Officer. David has been involved in various leadership positions in the Utility and Solar industry spanning 30 years. His leadership strengths include strategic business planning and executing programs for all phases of the business life cycle (New product startup, Aftermarket Sales expansion, Service Agreements, Technology enhancements). David is highly skilled in assessing company business position, equipping organizations with tools for turnaround and growth, and developing benchmarks to measure performance. His operational experience extends to Purchasing/Materials, Management, Logistics, Production, HR, Information Systems, and Sales.

Donnie Denker is Chief Sales/Service Officer. Donnie has over 40 years of proven sales and service background. Donnie built and managed a sales team that spans the United States and reaches different countries. In 2008 Donnie became employee #363 and the first SMB Account Executive at LinkedIn. In less than six months, Donnie personally helped companies radically change the way they recruited. Donnie ended the year as one of the "Top Ten" Account Executives in the company.

For more information, press only:

David Vance CEO

888-315-5557

[email protected]

301 N Pine Meadow Dr unit #7

DeBary, Fl 32713

gtfpower.com

SOURCE GTFPower LLC