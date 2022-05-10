Introducing Helios by Utility™; a first-of-its-kind SaaS-based, technology-agnostic digital evidence management platform for attorneys

Helios by Utility™: first-of-its-kind SaaS-based, technology-agnostic digital evidence management platform for attorneys Tweet this

Simply put, this technology gives attorneys the ability to quickly and efficiently upload and automatically ingest data from all agencies relevant to a case, regardless of that agency's evidence management technology provider. In addition, the groundbreaking data unification and management technology offers one place to:

Manage digital media evidence: Capabilities include media playback, media conversion and case management

Capabilities include media playback, media conversion and case management Prepare digital media evidence for court: Opportunity to leverage AI-based video and audio redaction along with robust transcription and translation tools supported by AWS

Opportunity to leverage AI-based video and audio redaction along with robust transcription and translation tools supported by AWS Guarantee evidence is safe and secure: Ensures a secure chain of custody for all evidence with a complete audit trail of all files

"After working hand-in-hand with our law enforcement agency customers, we found that the primary end users of digital evidence collected by law enforcement are those within the justice system, and most specifically prosecutors," said Simon Araya, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Utility. "Understanding that Utility's technologies captured more than 4 petabytes of data in 2021, it became clear that developing a solution for attorneys to manage the volume of disparate digital evidence they were receiving into one universal view was imperative to streamline the evidence management workflow, and in turn, further speed and transparency within the legal process."

This latest technology expands upon Utility's universe of products and operating systems, which supports more than 50,000 users with an intuitive platform for effectively capturing, managing and releasing video evidence. Eos by Utility, the company's body-worn camera, and the Rocket by Utility in-car video system incorporate real-time communications, policy-based automatic recording functionality and real-time GPS positioning to create the best situational awareness possible during critical times. Additionally, Polaris by Utility, the cloud-based digital evidence management solution allows users to securely store captured evidence.

About Utility

Utility, the innovative technology-enabled service provider recognized for creating groundbreaking digital systems for frontline professions, provides a universe of intuitive products for effectively capturing, managing and releasing video evidence. Technologies include a variety of cameras, sensors and devices as well as situational awareness software solutions for law enforcement, first responders, transportation agencies and utility providers. To learn more about Utility and its technology solutions, please visit utility.com.

