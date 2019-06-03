Introducing Helix Steel for Ultra High-Performance Concrete

ALBANY, N.Y., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Helix Steel continues to innovate and lead the market, not just with its products, but with new applications.

Today Helix Steel is proud to announce two new Helix® products designed to meet the needs of the Ultra High-Performance Concrete (UHPC) market. These Buy America compliant products are based on the company's patented Twisted Steel Micro RebarTM technology. The twisted, screw-like shape of Helix® has been shown to provide advantages over the smooth steel fibers that are common in the industry. The products are manufactured in Grand Rapids, Michigan under an ISO 9001:2015 certified quality management system.

These new Helix products will reduce the dependency on high dosages of specialty small diameter steel fibers to achieve UHPC performance. UHPC mixes are used to increase the durability and lifespan of roads and bridges. The technology is being rapidly adopted for use in infrastructure in the United States.

Helix Steel will unveil these products at the 2nd International Interactive Symposium on UHPC in Albany, NY (https://register.extension.iastate.edu/uhpc2019/) today.

"We are proud to manufacture Helix® exclusively in the United States, given the uncertainty of steel supply and pricing, Helix Steel, and our domestic steel supply partners, look forward to working with the Ultra High-Performance Concrete industry to bring unprecedented strength and economy to the market," said Luke Pinkerton, PE, the Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Helix Steel.

Quick Facts About Helix Steel (www.helixsteel.com)

Helix Steel, founded in 2003, manufactures Helix® Micro Rebar TM , in Grand Rapids, Michigan and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan .

, in and is headquartered in . Currently 40% of the company's manufacturing work force are veterans.

In 2018, its President Luke Pinkerton , was awarded the Robert Aiken Memorial Innovator of the Year Award at the 2018 Fall Tilt-Up Concrete Association Convention.

, was awarded the Memorial Innovator of the Year Award at the 2018 Fall Tilt-Up Concrete Association Convention. Samhar Hoz and Luke Pinkerton of Helix Steel were awarded the Associate of the Year award by the Concrete Foundation Association for their work on performance-based design.

of Helix Steel were awarded the Associate of the Year award by the Concrete Foundation Association for their work on performance-based design. A Buy America Compliant Helix® product was recently used in the MTA's East Side Access Tunnel Lining in New York City .

