Introducing Hempathy: Hemp-based Skincare Line Debuts at Fred Segal Sunset Ahead of National Launch

Developed to meet the growing demand from consumers looking to enjoy the benefits of hemp in their everyday lives, the initial product line includes Revitalizing Body Lotion, Exfoliating Scrub, Rejuvenating Face Oil and Refreshing Eye Cream. The full range of Hempathy offerings will debut at an exclusive pop-up activation at experiential retailer Fred Segal's flagship location at 8500 Sunset Blvd. in Los Angeles beginning November 15 through December.

Hempathy products were formulated and developed by industry experts from L'Oréal, Dermalogica, and other premier consumer brands. The collection harnesses the antioxidant and vitamin-rich power of hemp seeds to boost skin function and support natural radiance.

A naturally oil-rich plant, hemp is packed with B vitamins, which can improve the appearance of aging skin. Hempseed oil also contains powerful antioxidants in the form of vitamin C and E to help protect against skin damage and premature aging.

Hempathy offers a suite of complementary skincare products that combine a high concentration of hemp-seed oil with purposeful botanical ingredients to support and elevate hemp's nourishing properties.

"The beauty and wellness industry has witnessed an overwhelming demand for clean and transparent products in recent years, and Hempathy is proud to offer a line of products that promote a vibrant and ethical lifestyle," said Samantha Sheldon Flock, Director, Consumer Brands at Future State Brands. "Hempathy stands at the intersection of self-care and love for the earth. The Hempathy collection was developed with the health and self-care conscious individual in mind, and we have taken painstaking quality assurance measures at every stage of the process to ensure that we are putting out exceptional plant-based products on the market."

Hempathy's suite of products currently includes:

Revitalizing Body Lotion with hemp, calendula and lemongrass

This luxurious lotion brings together a natural blend of calendula, lemongrass, and other ingredients designed to awaken the senses and leave your skin feeling light and vibrant.

Exfoliating Scrub with hemp, amber and honey

This honey-infused scrub features ultra-fine grains of amber to stimulate your skin and gently remove the pollutants and residue of the day to leave you feeling clean and refreshed.

Rejuvenating Face Oil with hemp, chamomile and amaranth

This enriching formula harnesses ancient herbal wisdom, blending chamomile and amaranth with nutritive oils packed with essential fatty acids (omega 3, 6, 7, and 9) to deliver optimal hydration and reduce the appearance of visible signs of aging.

Refreshing Eye Cream with hemp, cucumber and jojoba

A powerhouse for fighting dark circles and fine lines, and maintaining a timeless beauty, this cucumber-infused formula incorporates retinol, peptides, and vitamin C alongside soothing jojoba.

Hempathy is part of Future State Brands' growing portfolio of consumer brands focused on bringing elevated hemp and CBD products to mainstream markets.

The complete Hempathy product line is also available for purchase in all 50 states at hempathyliving.com .

About Future State Brands (FSB)

Future State Brands is a global consumer goods and marketing company with a portfolio that includes lifestyle and wellness brands across hemp, CBD and THC including Hempathy, Ceeby Dee's, Patch Co., flagship icon PRØHBTD, Hot Nife, and Heavy Grass. Key strategic partnerships include Beanstalk Licensing Agency, Licensing Expo Trade Show, RONIN, Advertising Week, MDDN, Postmedia, and Regulated Solutions. Future State Brands is headquartered in Los Angeles and backed with $25M in funding from prominent mainstream and cannabis investors.

Learn more at futurestatebrands.com

About Fred Segal®

Fred Segal opened its doors in 1961, debuting fashion denim as a lifestyle concept that instantly secured the brand as an integral part of the Los Angeles scene and celebrity culture. A unique retailer that offers an effortless, lifestyle experience inspired by the free-spirited style of Los Angeles, Fred Segal has discovered and launched some of the most beloved fashion and lifestyle brands throughout the decades. Today, Fred Segal, which is owned by Global Icons, offers a curated and refreshing selection of new brands together with food and pop culture experiences. In addition to its flagship location on Sunset Blvd. in West Hollywood, CA, the brand has expanded to Los Angeles International Airport's International Terminal, Malibu Village and has opened stores in Europe & Asia including Taipei, Zurich, Basel, Bern and Lausanne. Discover more at FredSegal.com and on Instagram @FredSegal.

