Introducing Hestla: The App That Will Change The Beauty Industry Forever

COEUR D ALENE, Idaho, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Struggling to find the right time to book cosmetics appointments is a thing of the past with a new app that is about to revolutionize the beauty industry as we know it! Hestla is shaking things up by providing a platform that connects consumers and beauty professionals easier than ever before. Whether it's a hair appointment, massage, facial, tanning or even teeth whitening, it can all be scheduled with Hestla.

Let's face it, these days everybody is so busy… planning selfcare needs is almost always last minute.

Elyssa and Thomas Rothschild

But what if access to all local beauty professionals that are ready to provide services, at that exact moment, was an option?

Exciting right, no more waiting!

With just a few clicks, Hestla lets consumers instantly find local beauty professionals or beauty services that will come directly to the home or preferred location!

With the ability to get just about anything delivered these days, why not add beauty services to the list? It is easy to use, looks professional, and when it comes to finding highly rated beauty professionals in a local area, it's a necessity.

Hestla has just made life so much easier for everyone! But also for every beauty professional, Salon and Spa as well.

"We care about our communities and seeing the impact that the covid-19 pandemic has had on beauty professional's businesses we knew something had to be done. We wanted to create an opportunity for consumers not only to feel safe at home during these times but also allowing for beauty professionals to be able to maintain their work and still be able to provide for their families," says CEO and Cofounder Elyssa Rothschild.

Beauty professionals and Hestla participating salons can use the app to book more clients whenever they please!

The reality of today makes it difficult to find time for ourselves in our busy schedules. With the Hestla app, those days are a thing of the past. Schedule a last-minute, same-day appointment while you finish your work in the home office. The goal of the Hestla app is to ease stress for beauty professionals and consumers while making beauty and selfcare more convenient.

"We designed Hestla with everyone in mind. From busy moms and dads to your grandparents who can't leave their home to business professionals or even to someone getting ready for their hot date. You can now have a pro to your door or go to your pro instantly," says COO and Cofounder Thomas Rothschild.

Download the Hestla app and start booking professional beauty services in your area, search "Hestla" in the App Store or Google Play.

