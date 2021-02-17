Introducing i2i Messaging, Powered by Virtual Primary Care (VPC)

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- i2i Population Health, with the help of VPC technology, has launched a fully integrated patient engagement solution to enhance our customers' ability to connect with patients. The newest pop-health tool within i2i's solution suite provides health care organizations a comprehensive and cost effective engagement solution that supplies efficient, integrated text-based communication to patients to help manage their health care. Check out details of the capabilities below and contact i2i today for more information.

i2i Messaging enables i2iTracks® users to send automated text messages to patients with tailored messages based on need. This integrated patient engagement tool allows customers the ability to easily and effectively communicate with individual patients, risk groups or members of campaigns via automated SMS & voice messaging, unlocking direct access to patients through channels where they are most responsive. The patient engagement tools can be extended to leverage VPC's automated virtual assessment and telehealth tools, to ensure that health centers "close the loop" on patient visits.

The newest in i2iTracks patient engagement capabilities, i2i Messaging - powered by VPC, enables health care organizations the ability to:

Manage at-risk patients and close care gaps via identification and outreach using easy, automated tools within the i2iTracks solution

Increase visits scheduled and reduce no-shows through text appointment reminders

Conduct remote visits via the VPC telehealth app

Improve patient care and satisfaction by offering self-health management tools like medication adherence and glucose tracking reminders

Reduce unnecessary ER visits and readmissions through tracking of high-risk patients' symptoms

Educate underserved patient populations through automated, evidence-based health coaching programs

"Listening to our customers' needs and supplying them the highest quality support is at the core of our population health delivery model. With i2i Messaging, our customers can now interact directly with patients in the manner that is most effective," states Jennifer Windrow, i2i Chief Operations Officer. Implemented in under a week, provider organizations recognize immediate results with i2i Messaging, such as diabetes management, smoking cessation outcomes, immunization rates, and overall clinical effectiveness.

About VPC Health

VPC is a healthcare solutions provider focused on improving the performance of customers' health plans in government funded programs. They support health plans, providers and health systems and the patients they serve. VPC solutions leverage ambient voice technology to bridge the information gap between providers and patients. They help health plans improve their Medicare STAR ratings, providers close care gaps and achieve better outcomes, and patients take control of their healthcare.

About i2i Population Health

i2i is the nation's largest population health technology company serving the underserved, safety net market. With 20 years of experience spanning 37 states and 30 million lives, i2i was ranked #1 by Black Book for end-to-end population health technology in 2020. The i2i platform powers an advanced data integration and aggregation engine that publishes normalized clinical and administrative data through a unique quality management and care coordination application. Driving improved outcomes in quality program performance is a core competency of i2i. The results are demonstrative through an expansive base of clients in the Federally Qualified Health Center, Community Hospital, Managed Care Health Plan, and Government market segments. For more information about and the latest news from i2i Population Health, visit i2ipophealth.com or follow @i2iPopHealth on Twitter, and @i2i Population Health on LinkedIn.

SOURCE i2i Population Health

Related Links

http://www.i2ipophealth.com

