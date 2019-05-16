Introducing Ignite Distribution, LLC

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ignite International, Ltd. (the "Company"), a global super-premium CBD and cannabis consumer packaged goods company, is pleased to announce today that it has signed a definitive agreement with MMS Distribution, LLC ("MMS") for the distribution of CBD products in the United States. MMS is a leading distributor of vape and e-cig products to nationwide wholesale, c-store, smoke shop, and retail operators.

Under a joint venture agreement, the Company and MMS will form a new company called Ignite Distribution, LLC with corporate operations based in Delaware. The newly formed joint venture will be able to access the brand recognition associated with the Ignite trademark, the iconic goat skull logo and founder Dan Bilzerian's 43 million strong social media follower base in addition to the extensive expertise of MMS's supply chain partners and existing customers. The joint venture will also serve as the Company's fulfilment partner on its existing e-commerce platform.

Ignite Distribution, LLC intends to utilize the above noted valued assets to introduce a host of Ignite branded products to the US CBD market.

"It is with great excitement that we welcome MMS Distribution, LLC to our family of companies with the formation of this joint venture," said Jim McCormick, CEO of Ignite International, Ltd. "With Ignite's high level of brand awareness, MMS Distribution, LLC's experience, and the explosive growth of CBD products in the US marketplace, we are extremely bullish on our business outlook."

Added Zach Bader, Managing Partner at MMS Distribution, LLC: "We see an opportunity in the US CBD market today for a dominant brand like Ignite to emerge that rises above the rest to make its way to consumers at a national level through our strong national distribution and network of retailers."

About Ignite International, Ltd.

Founded by Dan Bilzerian, based in Los Angeles, California, and spanning a wide variety of CBD and cannabis products, Ignite has built the world's first global super-premium cannabis lifestyle brand. Ignite CBD products are sold nationally online, with cannabis products currently for sale in dispensaries across California and Nevada. From packaging and branding, to what's inside, Ignite delivers at the highest level and builds on the foundation that trust and quality truly matter. For more information on Ignite's complete line of CBD products, visit www.igniteCBD.co.

MMS Distribution, LLC.

MMS Distribution, LLC is an American owned and operated wholesale distribution company based in New York, New York. With over eighteen years of business operations, MMS Distribution, LLC is a trusted and well-known provider for major c-store chains, cash & carry wholesalers, independent distributors, and jobbers nationwide. MMS Distribution, LLC has exclusive distribution rights for products direct from manufacturers and a national reach of over 25,000 retail locations.

