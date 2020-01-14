Introducing Investors to Breakthrough Hi-tech Companies: Frost & Sullivan Releases Q3 Equity Research for Investors to Make Informed Decisions in 2020

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity research is published in the framework of Frost & Sullivan's Independent Equity Research Program. This type of equity research is trusted by investors as it is unbiased and analysts have no financial interest in the stock. You can explore all of the companies we cover HERE and contact us at no cost to learn more about them or to tell us about companies you want covered at: equity.research@frost.com.

Summary of Q3 Highlights (Our publically available full reports linked below give invaluable insight on the Companies we cover and on their markets):

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ / TASE: FRSX)

As Foresight has three subsidiaries in the transportation ecosystem that make use of its technology (Foresight Automotive Ltd., Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Rail Vision Ltd.) we view the Company as a unique opportunity to invest in a game-changing start up firm with three different investment opportunities: autonomous cars, trains, and cellular-based accident prevention solutions.

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: ALLT)

Optimizing cellular networks for the largest international Telecoms so that they can save on CAPEX. Revenue Growth Continues with Q3 Revenue Increase of 14% YOY; We view Allot`s Network Security operations as a growth engine for the company's revenues in the coming years.

Enlight Renewable Energy (TASE: ENLT)

Financial closures with initial construction in Sweden and Kosovo; Significant capital raising; Project in Spain and Bereshit are a substantial growth engine; Target price increased to NIS 4.63. The Company is consistently and successfully developing international mega projects in the fields of Solar Photovoltaic (PV) and Wind Energies.

Electreon Wireless LTD. (TASE: ELWS)

Won tender over Volvo! Completion of first segment in Sweden as well as MoU signed with a large German company to test the feasibility of the company's technology; 2020 is a significant year for Electreon with expected completion of proof of feasibility and continued penetration into Europe.

