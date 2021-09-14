Introducing KJT's New Logo and Brand Identity

HONEOYE FALLS, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KJT is proud to announce the launch of its new brand identity, including a new visual language and updated key messaging that reinforces the brand's core attributes: Expertise, Collaboration, Confidence, Approachability, Authenticity and Transformation.

"Our business has grown a lot over the years, and we felt our brand could better express the company," said Michaela Gascon, the company's new CEO.

KJT Brandmark KJT Mission and Vision

"The brand journey is all about finding and sharing your company's authentic narrative, which takes time and thoughtful input from a diverse set of stakeholders. It has been a collaborative effort resulting in a more modern look that captures our mission to deliver insightful business recommendations through a co-creative process with our healthcare clients," she added.

KJT began the re-branding process by partnering with Sprout Growth Services.

"When we embark on corporate branding projects with our clients, we start with a deep dive on their business," said Peter Simpson, Sprout's Creative Director. "During this discovery phase, we determine and define brand attributes, which will drive the visual direction for the brand."

According to Simpson, without going through the rigors of this strategic discovery phase, many aspects of the creative process are left up to personal preference, resulting in a brand image that's not as authentic or relevant as it could be.

"A business can be a lot of things to a lot of people," said Simpson, "However, the strategic branding process forces companies to be intentional about who they are and how they want to be perceived."

The results of the KJT discovery process, distilled down to their core essence, became the foundational starting material for the company's new brand identity, which highlights KJT's thinking and methodology, its technology solutions, the ease of doing business with KJT, and the company's ability to turn complexity into simplicity for its clients.

"At its heart, KJT represents a group of smart employee-owners who are agile, hardworking and ambitious," said Melissa Lippa, KJT Design Manager. "We invested in a more fully-developed brand to better communicate these unique attributes, and I really think we landed on a cleaner, more contemporary look that focuses on the future without losing our past – and one that truly represents the differentiated value we bring to our clients."

Lippa further stated that a big part of the brand refresh project is a redesigned KJT website, reflecting the new brand presence while improving SEO and the UX experience. "Visitors to our site will see our new logo, colors and type – as well as new team portraits, showing the warmer, more human side of our brand," she said.

Lippa added that the brand work supports a broader content marketing strategy, with the company publishing articles, posts, opinion pieces and educational material on a regular basis. The effort aligns all the company's digital platforms and properties to provide holistic support for that dynamic content.

To learn more about the KJT brand, and its recent brand journey, please visit https://kjtgroup.com/blog/ for an in-depth interview with Michaela Gascon, Melissa Lippa and Peter Simpson.

About KJT Group: KJT Group (www.kjtgroup.com) is an evidence-based healthcare consulting firm. We transform and empower business through evidence, insight and collaboration. Founded in 2007, KJT Group employs more than 60 full-time staff across the United States and is 100% employee owned.

