Introducing Koehler BrightStar's Razor 2, One of the Brightest, Intrinsically Safe Flashlights in Its Class*

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa., Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Koehler BrightStar's Razor 2 was developed especially for linemen, electricians, and other professionals who require an intrinsically safe work light to help them get the job done. With a Class I, Division 1, Groups A-D rating, The Razor 2 is ergonomically designed for long, comfortable use, day or night in low light to complete darkness. This LED flashlight shines for 7 hours with 325 lumens. Its focused beam of 14,000 candelas extends 237 meters. That's a beam distance equal to more than two football fields or almost an entire city block!

The New Razor 2 This 325 lumens intrinsically safe Razor 2 flashlight is the perfect lightweight flashlight for safety inspections

"This handheld flashlight eclipses so many other lights used in challenging environments," says Koehler Brightstar Director of Sales, George Savich. "From the lightweight design to the compact size to the safety ratings, this flashlight technology brings Koehler Bright Star into a new realm of safe work lights."

The Razor 2 is watertight and designed with a large push button on/off switch for easy accessibility in the dark. It operates on (3) AA Alkaline Batteries and weighs only 7 ounces. There is a tail cap slot for a lanyard. Holster and lanyard accessories are sold separately.

Model # 60108

MSRP $ 39.

*Performance claims based on ANSI/NEMA FL 1 Testing

