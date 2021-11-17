Introducing Komuna, A New Agency For A New World

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Komuna, the new co-op agency born out of the limits and lifelessness of the traditional agency model is proud to announce today its official launch. Komuna brings together a collective of independent agencies led by women and underrepresented founders. Komuna launches today with six partner agencies across the advertising, marketing, and PR industries.

"The events of this past year have shown us that this model was not only possible but also necessary," said Nasya Kamrat, co-founder of Komuna. "We quickly saw that we could bring our decades of best-in-class services to clients while ensuring that our members take care of their people and their values."

It is time for brands to consciously uncouple themselves from the traditional agency. With bloated budgets and workflow inefficiencies, the traditional agency has evolved into an unrecognizable conglomerate. These mega agencies are riddled with arbitrary silos, hollow commitments to goodness, and uninspired storytelling. Komuna is here to let you know your brand deserves better.

"We formed Komuna after years of dreaming and building," said co-founder Marc Porter. "We were sick and tired of watching indie shops' best work get watered down by holding companies, and knew there was a better model to bring new voices to the front of the industry."

Komua is a borderless agency that sources unparalleled talent and the most diverse voices. With its holistic approach, Komuna swiftly and effectively deliver real-world strategies and long-needed innovation. The cooperative agency's members don't compete for work but collaborate to bring brands the best in creative and thoughtful storytelling and strategy.

"Lately there has been friction around BIPOC owned and operated agencies in addressing client needs with elasticity and scale," said Melvin Wilson, Partner at Komuna. "Komuna helps eliminate this both directly with clients and indirectly with its membership and skill set."

Komuna is open and accepting clients and new member agencies. If you are interested in joining the Komuna ecosystem, visit www.Komuna.agency for more info.

Komuna's borderless and adaptive model is predicated on the knowledge that traditional agencies charge you for what you might need, not what you actually activate. Our cooperative network of specialist agencies allows for the breadth of capabilities of a traditional holding model while minimizing overhead. No rent, no ping pong tables, and no holding company management baked into the budgets.

To Komuna, borderless doesn't mean an end to centralized operations. Borderless means an end to the limits of what your agency can offer you.

