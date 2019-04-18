Introducing Lab Effects, The Sleeping Giant Of The Cannabis Terpene Industry

GOLDEN, Colo., April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2012, Lab Effects, the cannabis industry's longest running terpene laboratory, has been working behind the scenes engineering products for many of the industries well-known brands. Many of whom have stayed quiet for fear of revealing the secret source behind their award-winning products. Today, for the first time in seven years, the company has stepped out from behind the curtain and announced the launch of its new website http://www.labeffects.com.

"Previously only companies who knew us through word of mouth could access the breadth of our offerings," said Scott Holden, CEO, and Founder of Lab Effects. "Our new website culminates years of terpene science advancement. Now everyone has access to our terpene blends in a wide variety of formats that satisfy virtually any application a manufacturer could conceive."

Until recently, product manufacturers were limited in how they could manipulate terpenes. Lab Effects has achieved the ability to render any terpene profile into formats such as water-soluble liquids, powders, and static free high speed flowable and compressible powders. Now, the sky is the limit when it comes to formulations of any kind: food, beverage, pharmaceutical, topical, and much more.

"Lab Effects presents the ability for any manufacturer to achieve a much broader formulation goal that would not have been technically feasible by utilizing terpenes in their natural state," Holden said. "Lab Effects offers a toolkit for product manufacturers who want to leverage the power of terpenes, which are now being widely recognized as one of the secrets behind the most efficacious cannabis formulations."

Consider the hops used in making beer. Humulene, a terpene found in hops, influences the flavor and aroma of beer...and that's just one isolated terpene. Imagine what you can do with hundreds of isolated and blended terpenes. Picture a menu of beers with cannabis profile terpenes: Chocolate Thai Porter, Tangerine Haze Wheat, Durban Poison IPA. You get the flavor, aroma, and effects of each coveted terpene blend (without the THC).

According to Lab Effects, the floodgates have opened for product innovation in the cannabis industry and beyond. Browse their extensive collection of pure terpenes (both cannabis-derived and botanical) at www.labeffects.com.

About Lab Effects:

Lab Effects is the premier and trusted source for botanical profiling, extraction, purification and custom formulation of 100% natural terpenes. Located in Golden, Colorado, the lab's interest in natural terpenes is centered around their diverse application in flavoring products and for their known medicinal properties. Lab Effects is managed and operated as a division of CBD Global, a company well-known in hemp circles for quietly setting standards and innovating in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space. CBD Global is also launching a new website and market presence in Summer 2019. So this all begs the question: "What's next from this group?"

