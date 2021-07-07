Introducing Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen's Signature Wallpaper Collection From wallpaperdirect

Encompassing Laurence's vivacious personality, humour and style, Signature features an eclectic mix of hand illustrated patterns exuding luxury, grandeur and escapism. Each pattern is full of interesting detail, layering different influences in one look to tell a story and to take you somewhere full of colour and life.

Laurence is a talented artist and his craftsmanship is showcased in these detailed drawings, inspired by his global experiences including Eastern exoticism and tropical influences with a nod to mythology.

Club Tropicana - Tall, twisting towers of palm fronds and tropical leaves inspired by Laurence's time in Singapore.

Copacabana - Wrought-iron arches with pineapples as keystones, emerge from pots containing palm fronds and tropical leaves. Classical Palladian style set amongst a verdant tropical context.

Craney Day - Depicting a herd of Cranes as they fly over a simplistically stylised ocean composed of deco fan geometrics and Hokusai-like swirls, inspired by Oriental art and design.

Damask Dangereuse - A fabulously dense damask – its scale and detail make it one of the most iconic patterns in the collection.

Fantoosh - Created by Laurence for the Great Room in his own home, Fantoosh is an energetically stylish re-vivification of 18th Century bird and bough patterns with a nostalgic nod to the 70's.

Latin Quarter - Ornate metalwork scrolls inspired by the Rat Pack era of Downtown Miami adorned with palm fronds and tropical leaves.

Pleasure Island - Parrots flutter about the ripe fruits hanging from palm leaves stylised to form a Deco interlocking 'arch' pattern.

Pretty Boys - Fruit-bearing vines twist along trailing branches in full leaf, this is where the wood pigeons and other domestic birds rest.

The Boys Are Back In Town - The sinuous S-curves convey all the swaggering beauty of the King of the Birds whilst also inspiring sophisticated parallels with the glittering exoticism of oriental pattern making.

Topical Tropical - A collection of playful tropical motifs; roaming lions, resting cheetahs and various incarnations of palms.

Tropicalia - Tropicalia is Laurence's homage to the gilded, decadent Art Deco era.

