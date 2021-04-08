Introducing Marley Mobile for Field Adjusters

BOSTON, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hi Marley, creators of the only intelligent communication platform built for the insurance industry by people who know insurance, today announced the availability of Marley Mobile, its new mobile application for field adjusters.

When an adjuster is brought into the claims process, he or she may begin interacting with the policyholder from their personal devices, allowing the adjuster's private information to be visible to customers. With Marley Mobile, the field adjuster's privacy is protected as communication is made directly through the mobile app. Once the conversation has started, it's easy to securely schedule visits, upload photos and appraisals, and log conversations.

Claims are processed faster, too. Instead of field adjusters waiting to get back to their desks to transfer claim information into systems, that data can be easily uploaded from the field. This means a faster time to claim resolution and relieves supervisors of having to chase after adjusters to log their data into core insurance systems.

Templates are also available to adjusters for quick and accurate responses. The outbound media feature allows for the easy exchange of images and provides a holistic event view by capturing the full scope of the claim in pictures and videos.

"Our goal is to deliver an industry-leading experience for both our policyholders and our adjusters," said Charlie Norder, Director of Claims at Pekin Insurance. "We executed a pilot of Marley Mobile and noted a significant increase in Net Promoter Score (NPS). For the interactions in which adjusters leveraged Marley Mobile, we achieved an NPS of 77. We're now expanding the app's rollout to include multi-line adjusters, property specialists, total loss specialists, and workers comp specialists. Hi Marley is enabling us to make claims easier and more efficient, which lets us deliver an experience far beyond what policyholders expect."

Marley Mobile Features include:

Built-in communication workflow – When field adjusters are needed, they can be added to the Marley Mobile texting conversation. Field adjusters can see the entire chat history and be current on where things stand with the claim. Phone tag is eliminated as appraisals are scheduled in the app, and all transcripts are logged. These time-savers mean a better, faster experience for policyholders.

– When field adjusters are needed, they can be added to the Marley Mobile texting conversation. Field adjusters can see the entire chat history and be current on where things stand with the claim. Phone tag is eliminated as appraisals are scheduled in the app, and all transcripts are logged. These time-savers mean a better, faster experience for policyholders. Push notifications – Field adjusters are alerted to new chat threads so they can immediately engage with policyholders.

– Field adjusters are alerted to new chat threads so they can immediately engage with policyholders. Automatic log integration – Field adjusters can easily log all interactions through Marley Mobile. Carriers no longer need to chase adjusters to log communications. A PDF of all conversations can be integrated into the core insurance platform.

Feedback from policyholders has put pressure on carriers to interact with customers in the channels they prefer and integrate more of the insurance claims ecosystem, such as body shops and rental agencies, as well as offer digital communications channels for services other than just claims. As a result, the number of carriers using Hi Marley's platform has doubled, and the company has seen a 4x increase in the user base. As part of that growth, Hi Marley needed to make the experience for field adjusters and their customers easier.

Mike Greene, Founder and CEO of Hi Marley said, "Hi Marley is 100% focused on the insurance industry. Born out of our team's years of insurance experience, we wanted to also improve the work experience and communications for field adjusters, which saves them time and ensures the privacy of all employees. Marley Mobile improves the way insurance carriers, field adjusters and policyholders communicate by providing transparency across the claims process to improve policyholders experience, while building loyalty and trust throughout the system."

About Hi Marley

Hi Marley is the intelligent communication platform for the insurance industry. Built by people who know and love insurance, the platform enables hassle-free texting across the entire ecosystem, empowering insurance professionals and delighting policyholders. Hi Marley's industry leading analytics deliver novel insights that fuel continuous improvement. The solution is built for the enterprise - fast to deploy, easy to use and seamlessly integrates with other core systems. Hi Marley is empowering the world's leading insurance carriers to reinvent the customer and employee experience. Learn more at www.himarley.com.

Contact:

Amy Finn

Director of Marketing, Hi Marley

617-935-9308

[email protected]

SOURCE Hi Marley, Inc.