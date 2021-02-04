Introducing MobiLase: The Industrial Fiber Laser Marker in a Suitcase

SIOUX CITY, Iowa, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocklin Manufacturing (Sioux City, Iowa) introduces MobiLase – an all-in-one, portable fiber laser marking unit housed in a 45-lb. rolling suitcase. While laser marking units are typically large, heavy, stationary machines, the lightweight MobiLase opens up a world of possibilities for industrial strength laser marking to be completed anywhere. With MobiLase, laser marking can now be brought directly to the part instead of lugging parts to a laser marking station. This innovation eliminates costly downtime and investments in elaborate contraptions to mark large parts.

For more information and to see MobiLase in action, visit: https://rocklinmanufacturing.com/products/mobilase

Featuring a powerful, 30-watt fiber laser and a large, 100 x 100 mm marking window, MobiLase delivers fast and durable laser markings on nearly any material ranging from plastics to steel to precious metals, among many others. The 7-lb. handheld applicator is equipped with a trigger to start marking plus two bracket options for ease of marking various part shapes. These brackets also enable rapid focusing from a consistent, repeatable distance, which is further optimized by the laser pointer simulator.

User-friendly software on the touchscreen PC embedded in the suitcase enables a wide range of easily programmable and potentially intricate markings, including:

Numbers, Letters, Characters

Time & Date

Barcodes, 2D Codes, QR Codes

Images, Logos, Symbols

The MobiLase laser source features up to a 100,000-hour marking lifetime and is fully supported out of Iowa. Rocklin Manufacturing is launching MobiLase at a special introductory price of $9900.

Company President Ross Rocklin said, "Over the course of our 87 years in business, our company has made its mark offering unique, portable, quality solutions that resolve inefficiencies and deliver real cost savings for our customers. MobiLase catapults that mission forward by delivering first-of-its-kind portability to industrial fiber laser marking at a low price point."

About Rocklin Manufacturing

Rocklin Manufacturing is a third-generation family business headquartered in Iowa since 1934. The company offers distinctive solutions designed to boost productivity and lower costs in support of its mission to Give Manufacturers an Edge. These products include: The Rocklinizer® Carbide Application Equipment, The MoldMender Micro Welder, The FlyMarker® Battery-Operated Marking Units and The MobiLase and LaserEvo Fiber Laser Marking Units.

