Introducing Mobile Doorman Essential: A Free COVID-19 Communication Tool

Available for enrollment through March 31, Mobile Doorman Essential allows property managers to efficiently connect with their communities, while providing a secure space for residents to interact with one another. Leveraging established integrations with most industry-standard property management systems, Essential customers can launch their new apps quickly, providing administrators, staff and residents full access to traditional Mobile Doorman communication features, including In-App Messaging, Push Notifications and the Community Bulletin Board.

"Mobile Doorman was founded with a simple mission - make it easy for property managers and residents to communicate. In these uncertain times, as apartment communities across our nation move indoors, our mission could neither be more relevant or urgent," said Nitin Vig, Chief Executive Officer of Mobile Doorman. "That is why we developed Mobile Doorman Essential, with the simple belief that everyone should be able to reach their residents."

Within 36 hours of last week's soft-launch, the company received interest in its free communication tool from nearly 400 properties across the nation, representing more than 100,000 new users. While current enrollment ends on March 31, once signed up for Mobile Doorman Essential, users will have unlimited access to the app, with no time restrictions or upgrades necessary.

"The industry's response to Essential has been a true and quick validation of our team's mission," added Mobile Doorman Director of National Accounts, Jenna Reichen. "We're humbled to offer this free product which allows us to stay true to our purpose of providing a trusted communication platform to any and every community during these uncertain times."

To learn more about how your community can enroll in Mobile Doorman Essential, visit www.MobileDoorman.com/essential today. Or to find community-sourced best practices for effectively communicating COVID-related updates to your residents, visit www.MobileDoorman.com/covid .

About Mobile Doorman:

Founded in 2014, Mobile Doorman has grown into the multifamily industry's leading mobile engagement platform empowering owners and property managers to enhance operational efficiency and deliver a digitally connected resident experience. Mobile Doorman's all-in-one custom solution enables customers to increase resident engagement using in-app messaging and surveys, reduce operating costs via mobile maintenance requests and package management, and drive revenue through amenity reservations and in-app lease renewals. For more information and a full list of functionality, visit www.MobileDoorman.com .

Media Contact

Will Clanfield

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

1-888-311-5711

SOURCE Mobile Doorman

Related Links

http://www.MobileDoorman.com

