Introducing: Natural Grocers™ Brand Vitamins & Supplements, A Comprehensive Array Of High-Quality Vitamins, Herbs, And Precision Formulas

LAKEWOOD, Colo., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage®, the nation's largest family-operated natural and organic grocery retailer, announces its new expanded line of Natural Grocers Brand Vitamins & Supplements. Customers can now select from a comprehensive range of more than 100 vitamins, herbs, minerals, and precision formulas that are priced for accessibility while providing high quality ingredients and third-party certified Good Manufacturing Practices.

In celebration, all 161 locations will offer {N}power members 25% off the complete line of Natural Grocers Brand Vitamins & Supplementsi. {N}power, Natural Grocers' loyalty program, is free to join and offers exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features. Customers can sign up for {N}power here or by texting 'organic' to 72345ii.

Enjoy Your Food, Supplement the Rest

The extensive selection of Natural Grocers Brand Vitamins & Supplements is based on decades of health and nutrition expertise and the science-based knowledge of the company's in-house nutritional experts. From the best, bioavailable forms of nutrients to clinically studied active ingredients to Ayurvedic and organic herbs, the lineup has been tailored to address the nutritional gaps in the modern diet and help achieve a variety of health supportive goalsiii.

Customers who want to learn more about which Natural Grocers Brand Vitamins & Supplements are right for their health journeys can schedule a free one-on-one virtual session with their local Nutritional Health Coach (NHC) here: www.naturalgrocers.com/nutritional-health-coaches

Natural Grocers Standards – the Orange Cap Is Where It's at

Natural Grocers' stringent standards are rooted in the most current scientific research and are in place to support the health and wellbeing of its communities. When it comes to vitamins and dietary supplements, this means providing pure, effective ingredients, label transparency, and third-party certified Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). Together, the Natural Grocers name and the orange capped bottles are a seal of trust: time-tested, evidence-based, and premium quality—delivering what its communities have come to expect from the neighborhood grocery retailer:

Third-party NSF ® Certified Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs) : Quality and safety practices integrated throughout the manufacturing process are verified by a leading third-party certifier with international credentials. iv v

: Quality and safety practices integrated throughout the manufacturing process are verified by a leading third-party certifier with international credentials. Purity, identity, and potency verified: Thorough testing verifies every raw material that enters the facility. A rigorous finished product testing process is designed to ensure each batch meets label claims through its expiration date.

Thorough testing verifies every raw material that enters the facility. A rigorous finished product testing process is designed to ensure each batch meets label claims through its expiration date. No skip-lot testing: Natural Grocers' manufacturer tests every single lot of raw materials for purity. Some manufacturers use a loophole in US quality-testing requirements by performing skip-lot testing, so that they don't test every incoming batch.

Natural Grocers' manufacturer tests every single lot of raw materials for purity. Some manufacturers use a loophole in US quality-testing requirements by performing skip-lot testing, so that they don't test every incoming batch. Heavy metal and microbial testing: Thorough testing for pathogens and heavy metals is a critical step designed to ensure that the final product is free of contaminants.

Thorough testing for pathogens and heavy metals is a critical step designed to ensure that the final product is free of contaminants. What is not in the vitamins & supplements is just as important as what is: Questionable additives and ingredients that lack evidence of safety for their intended use are not allowed in this product line. Natural Grocers Brand Vitamins & Supplements do not contain preservatives, artificial colors, artificial flavors, or artificial sweeteners.

"When our parents founded Natural Grocers in 1955, their goal was to empower their fellow community members to embark on their own health journeys," explained Heather Isely, Natural Grocers Executive Vice President. "Today, our family, and our good4u℠ Crew extended family, continues to spread the message of empowerment on which the company was founded. Natural Grocers Brand Vitamins & Supplements are a fulfillment of our commitment to that message. We developed this product line to provide high-quality vitamins and dietary supplements at prices that our communities can afford—and that they can trust are as potent and as pure as we say they are because every vitamin and supplement is put through a rigorous testing process and are certified by Good Manufacturing Practices."

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA Certified Organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, safe, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 161 stores in 20 states.







