Introducing Net Health Business Insights for Employee Health

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Health announced today that it is expanding its employee health electronic documentation solution, Agility®, by adding a new dashboarding capability to help hospital executives track and monitor key performance indicators for employee health. Business Insights for Employee Health is a new module that is being offered as part of the comprehensive Agility solution, which tracks compliance and employee wellness for healthcare organizations.

Net Health surveyed dozens of healthcare executives to determine that specific dashboard metrics can enable employee health leaders to reduce costs and increase productivity by making data-driven, informed decisions. To better meet client needs, Net Health developed a dashboard for senior-level executives that offers the most important at-a-glance employee health insights for four key metrics: compliance, patient flow, illness and injury rates, and cost data. Key capabilities include the ability to:

Identify and mitigate injury root causes leading to lost time and money

Staff clinics efficiently to curb employee wait times

Monitor year-over-year trends and detect areas of rising cost

Identify gaps in employee compliance

Workflow processes for communicating employee health data often require staff to run numerous cumbersome reports on a weekly or even daily basis, especially during an outbreak. Net Health Business Insights for Employee Health enable users to obtain the instant insights necessary to make important employee health and business decisions.

"Now, more than ever, executives need quick access to critical employee health insights," said Josh Pickus, CEO of Net Health. "With Net Health Business Insights for Employee Health, all the information needed is in one real-time, easy-to-use dashboard. Adding to the benefits of the new functionality, results can be filtered within seconds and without the need to run and compile multiple reports, saving everyone time."

Net Health's Employee Health software has served hospitals and clinics for more than 25 years and tracks data for more than 1 million healthcare workers in the U.S.

For more information about Net Health Business Insights for Employee Health, visit https://www.nethealth.com/solutions/hospital-employee-health/.

About Net Health

Net Health is reuniting caregivers with their calling through cloud-based software for specialty medical providers across the continuum of care. Net Health's interoperable EHRs deliver end-to-end solutions that ensure compliance, improve outcomes, empower providers and inspire care. The company serves over 14,000 facilities, including 98 percent of the largest hospital chains, two-thirds of skilled nursing facilities and many leading hospice organizations and private practices. Net Health is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, Level Equity and Silversmith Capital Partners. www.nethealth.com

