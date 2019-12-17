Introducing New SaltWorks® Ultra Epsom® Eucalyptus Scented Epsom Salt

WOODINVILLE, Wash., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SaltWorks®, Inc., one of the leading suppliers of USP-Grade Epsom salt, is excited to announce the addition of eucalyptus to its line of wildly popular Ultra Epsom® Scented Bath Salt products.

Handcrafted with just two ingredients — SaltWorks' USP-Grade Ultra Epsom salt, a designation reserved for only the highest quality magnesium sulfate in the world, and all-natural eucalyptus essential oil — this therapeutic-grade bath salt is guaranteed authentic, certified OU Kosher, and carefully handcrafted and packaged in the USA.

Eucalyptus Epsom Bath Salt Ultra Epsom Eucalyptus Essential Oil Bath Salt

Epsom salt has been a popular self-care staple for hundreds of years, and recent research on the therapeutic potential of magnesium and sulfate found in Epsom salt has led a new generation to rediscover its natural health remedies — believed to include stress alleviation, support better sleep, flush toxins, and improve nutrition absorption.

A 20-minute warm-water soak coupled with the soothing aromas of SaltWorks' eucalyptus-scented Epsom salt helps ease aches and pains in sore feet and muscles, soften skin, alleviate cold symptoms, clear sinuses, relieve headaches, and calm persistent coughs.*

SaltWorks' Ultra Epsom Eucalyptus Scented Bath Salt is handcrafted at its facility in Woodinville, packaged in two- and five-pound bags, priced starting at $8.99, and available at select retailers, or online at seasalt.com and amazon.com.

Ultra Epsom Bath Salt products are also available in lavender and unscented varieties.

The entire line of professional-grade Epsom salts from SaltWorks is ideal for upscale body care retailers and health and wellness spas that offer their customers premium bath salts for relaxing soak experiences.

For more information, visit seasalt.com.

*Statements have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About SaltWorks®, Inc.

Founded in 2001, SaltWorks® is the leader in the natural salt industry with steadfast dedication to innovation, product integrity, and world-class customer service. Ranging from traditional, flavored, and smoked salts to therapeutic bath salts, all SaltWorks products are meticulously perfected using the company's proprietary Optically Clean® technology and guaranteed for quality and purity. With an inventory of more than six million pounds ready to ship worldwide, the company serves manufacturers, processors, wholesale, and retail customers who can order by the pound, pallet, or truckload container. SaltWorks is proudly SQF certified with an excellent rating, adheres to the highest food safety certifications and is fully HAACP and GMP accredited by NSF International®. Discover the SaltWorks difference at www.seasalt.com.

Media Contact:

Jessica Butera

The Food Group

813.402.4814

231258@email4pr.com

SOURCE SaltWorks

Related Links

http://www.seasalt.com

