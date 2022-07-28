Introducing NX12: The Latest e-bike Innovation By Modmo Technologies

Produced from carbon fiber composite pellets with thermoplastic composite, the NX12 frame is not only lightweight and highly durable but thoroughly recyclable with a mere 90 second frame production cycle. It contains a powerful, long-range, and removable 756WH battery, discreetly housed within its frame. Its 48 volt Sport Drive mid-motor, combined with the battery and durable Carbon Belt Drive, delivers 75Nm (max. 90Nm) of torque. The technologically advanced smart Android handlebar features maps, and monitors key performance data such as speed, battery life, trip distance, total distance travelled, full data access to the Drive System and more, while staying fully connected with GPS tracking, 4G and Bluetooth. Moreover, when paired with the Modmo App, the integrated anti-theft lock system will secure the bike safely in its location, curbing any potential bike theft. Finally, it features an automatic Enviolo Rear Hub for stepless shifting, and like all Modmo ebikes, it is designed to be fully modular.

NX12 production is set to begin in Q3 of 2023 and is scheduled to ship to key market territories worldwide by Spring of '24.

Modmo produces top-of-the-line e-mobility products which have been designed to replace internal combustion engine vehicles for short to medium journeys, with small and sustainable alternatives specifically designed to be the most convenient means of urban transport. All Modmo products are smart, electric, and modular, meaning effortless mobility, modular utility and innovative technology.

There are three main pillars at Modmo: SMART, ELECTRIC and MODULAR.

With sustainable practices at their core, they produce products which are comprehensively useful and with all the components and features their B2B and B2C clients desire, with a strong emphasis on user experience. They are sharply focused on keeping their product line up-to-date with proprietary design and groundbreaking technology, taking pride in promoting zero-emissions transport.

SOURCE Modmo