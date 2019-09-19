Introducing One4Life™, the First All-in-One Car Seat That's Britax Safe

The One4Life car seat (US MSRP: $364.99-$399.99) easily transitions between modes: from a rear-facing seat for infants and extended rear-facing toddlers (for children weighing 5-50 lbs.), to a forward-facing 5-point harness seat (22-65 lbs.), to a high-back belt-positioning booster seat (40-120lbs.). The conveniently located quick-push, 9-position recline allows caregivers to simply adjust positions with one touch. When the time comes, the transition to booster-mode is simple – move the recline system into "B" mode and then store the straps and buckle into the built-in harness compartment.

"After years of research, development and testing, we're excited to bring the Britax-exclusive safety features like ClickTight and SafeCell to the all-in-one car seat category," said Kinsey Johnson, Britax Product Manager. "The new One4Life provides a truly customizable seat, based on the needs of each family, offering great value and peace of mind for parents of growing children."

EXCLUSIVE BRITAX SAFETY

As the only all-in-one car seat with ClickTight Installation, the One4Life allows caregivers to confidently achieve a fast, secure installation, every time. It's as simple as buckling a seatbelt: just lift the ClickTight door to open, thread and buckle the vehicle seat belt, and click it closed.

The exclusive Britax Safety Suite offers SafeCell Technology, an industrial-strength steel frame and a patented V-shaped tether. SafeCell Technology acts as a crumple zone, absorbing crash energy to help keep it away from your child. The high-strength steel frame reinforces the seat structure to help keep it stabilized. Attached to the car seat in two places, the patented V-shaped tether with staged-release stitches helps slow and reduce forward movement during a crash. The One4Life also offers two layers of side impact protection in its energy-absorbing shell and foam lining that surround the child's head, neck and spine.

DESIGNED FOR CONVENIENCE, COMFORT AND FIT

Assembled in the United States with U.S. and global components, the One4Life is designed for safety, comfort and convenience. Two removable, dishwasher-safe cupholders keep drinks and snacks within reach. The flip-forward buckle stays out of the way for stress-free boarding, and the harness holder slots keep the harness straps in an easily accessible spot for parents. The industry-leading, 15-position quick-adjust headrest and harness also help create the proper fit for the child.

Along with built-in cooling channels between the seat cover and its shell, the nap-friendly padding and fabrics on the One4Life help assure maximum comfort. The One4Life all-in-one car seat will be available in five fashions (four SafeWash fashions and the buybuyBABY-exclusive Black Diamond) in the U.S. this autumn for purchase online and in-stores at independent and mass retailers. The naturally flame-retardant SafeWash cover is available on four models (Drift, Eclipse black, Cadet, Plum), which can be easily cleaned between rides; the cover is safe to machine wash and dry. Three additional performance fabrics (Cool Flow Teal, Cool N Dry, Spark) will be featured on select models in early 2020.

