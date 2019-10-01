Introducing Overlay Shares: New ETF 'Ovals' Seek to Get More Through the Power of an Overlay

ATLANTA, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Strategies, LLC proudly announces that their firm's Overlay Shares exchange-traded funds (ETFs) will begin trading today on the NYSE Arca. This launch enables financial advisors and investors to access core index ETFs that are foundational to their investment portfolios combined with a capital-efficient, overlay strategy which seeks additional incremental returns over time with nominal change in the overall risk profile. Overlay Shares are managed by Liquid Strategies, an investment manager focused on delivering capital-efficient overlay investment solutions – to provide investors two streams of returns without requiring them to change their underlying investment portfolios – an expertise previously afforded to accredited investors and institutions and now universally accessible through these new ETF "Ovals."

The Overlay Shares ETF suite consists of five sought-after and highly liquid index ETFs employing a disciplined risk-managed overlay strategy that aims to generate tax efficient income on top of the underlying assets. The five Ovals provide dual sources of potential return both from their respective index ETF exposure and the portfolio manager's overlay strategy. These ETF Ovals which can serve as core, standalone investment solutions or as building blocks for combined asset allocation solutions, include:

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (ticker: OVL)

Overlay Shares Small Cap Equity ETF (ticker: OVS)

Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF (ticker: OVF)

Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (ticker: OVB)

Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF (ticker: OVM)

"Overlay Shares ETFs quite simply seek to provide investors and advisors alike a simple, cost-effective, and operationally efficient way to get more from their portfolios over a long-term investment horizon," said Brad Ball, CEO of Liquid Strategies and Overlay Shares portfolio manager. "With interest rates near all-time lows, and volatility threatening equity market performance, our ETF Ovals can help investors potentially achieve higher returns without a material change to their risk profile—and do so without changing their asset allocation."

Leading up to the inception of Overlay Shares, Liquid Strategies pioneered a methodology for capitalizing on market inefficiencies and volatility with active risk management in order to generate consistent, repeatable option income. The portfolio management team seeks to generate steady alpha through an overlay that aims to enhance the return and income stream of underlying core assets. For the past five years, the firm has deployed its investment approach through a mutual fund and separately managed accounts—and now, Overlay Shares seeks to allow investors of all likes and sizes to benefit from the power of overlays. The ETF Ovals democratize an institutional-quality investment strategy completely free of account minimums, as well as cumbersome collateral maintenance, complicated client statements, and costly administration. For more information about Overlay Shares, please visit www.overlayshares.com.

"We believe that our collective wisdom and expertise delivers an innovative, cost-effective, and transparent method for utilizing overlays to seek positive, reliable returns with little change in volatility," said Shawn Gibson, chief investment officer of Liquid Strategies and Overlay Shares portfolio manager. "By offering access to such risk-managed returns within an ETF structure, we feel we can change the face of investing—making it possible for individual investors and advisors to potentially improve investment outcomes with the additional stream of income on top of what they already receive from core assets."

About Liquid Strategies

Liquid Strategies, LLC has pioneered the delivery of capital-efficient, overlay investment solutions. The Liquid Strategies overlay gives investors two potential sources of returns without requiring them to change their underlying portfolios.

Founded in 2013 and based in Atlanta, Liquid Strategies is an independent, employee-owned SEC-Registered Investment Adviser focused on helping clients improve investment outcomes and meet their goals. The overlay is available through SMA, mutual fund and ETF vehicles. For more information, please visit http://www.liquidstrategiesllc.com/.

About Overlay Shares

Index ETFs you already know combined with a disciplined option overlay. Developed and managed by Liquid Strategies, LLC, Overlay Shares feature investment solutions—or "Ovals"—for large-cap equities (ticker: OVL), small-cap equities (ticker: OVS) foreign equities (ticker: OVF), core bonds (ticker: OVB), and tax-exempt, municipal bonds (ticker: OVM). For more information, please visit http://www.overlayshares.com.

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information are in the prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained by visiting the Fund's website. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC, distributor.

Investments involve risk including the possible loss of principal. The Funds were recently organized and as a result, it has a limited track record on which to base an investment decision upon. The Funds invest in short term put options that derive their performance from the performance of the S&P 500 Index. Selling (writing) and buying options are speculative activities and entail greater than ordinary investment risks. The Fund could experience a loss or increased volatility in highly volatile market conditions or if the Fund is unable to purchase or liquidate a position to offset its costs or the amount of premium.

