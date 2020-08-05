Introducing PGnomeⓇ - Whole Genome Sequencing from PreventionGenetics

MARSHFIELD, Wis., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PreventionGenetics is excited to announce the availability of their new whole genome sequencing (WGS) test, PGnome®. Prices start at only $2,490 for testing of a single patient. WGS is the ultimate germline DNA test. It is superior to exome and other genetic tests because it covers the entire genome, including deep intronic regions. WGS yields better detection of structural variants (deletions, duplications, inversion and translocations of DNA sequence) and improved analysis of tandem repeats and paralogous regions. Furthermore, WGS is essential for assessing disease risk and prevention using polygenic risk algorithms.

"Despite my long involvement in human genetics, even I have been surprised by the power of WGS," stated Dr. James Weber, PhD, Founder and President of PreventionGenetics. "This test truly provides an enormous amount of useful information. I am absolutely certain that WGS is a route to significant improvement in healthcare."

PGnome is a comprehensive test that reduces the time to diagnosis, therefore limiting the diagnostic odyssey and lowering the cost to patients. In addition, PGnome offers applications for pharmacogenetics, reproductive planning, and assessment of disease risk and prevention. Currently, PGnome is available with a turnaround time of 28 days; a rapid version of PGnome with an expedited turnaround time will be released soon.

PreventionGenetics' PGnome test must be ordered by a qualified healthcare provider. To learn more about PGnome, visit PreventionGenetics' website.

About PreventionGenetics

Founded in 2004 and located in Marshfield, Wisconsin, PreventionGenetics is a CLIA and ISO 15189:2012 accredited laboratory. PreventionGenetics delivers clinical genetic testing of the highest quality at fair prices with exemplary service to people around the world.

PreventionGenetics provides tests for nearly all clinically relevant genes. These tests include our powerful and comprehensive whole genome sequencing test, PGnome® and whole exome sequencing test, PGxomeⓇ. PreventionGenetics also offers DNA Banking (PGDNABank), a long-term storage of a person's DNA. DNA Banking is available direct-to-consumer.

