Introducing Porte: The Mobile Banking Solution Committed To Being Your "Financial Door To More"

Porte uses its smart app to reduce barriers and increase how efficiently members can access their money. Porte represents a modern approach to banking by providing its members real-world insights into their financial challenges and resources to help guide them as they make informed financial decisions. Porte is fully dedicated to personal customer service and to utilizing member feedback to develop the services, features and benefits that ensure members own their money.

"We understand and identify with the real-world financial challenges many of our members face because, just like them, we've been there ourselves. As a result, we are inspired and committed to help them navigate a pathway towards financial success," said Melanie Few, Populus Financial Group Chief Marketing Officer. "With up to 3.00% Annual Percentage Yield on savings, educational resources to help make informed decisions on money management and debt relief, and no monthly maintenance fees,4 we have built a banking experience around and for our members."

With the Porte app, members have easy and reliable access to their money. Among the resources included:

Earn More – 3.00% Annual Percentage Yield Savings Account 1 on balances up to $15,000 : Start earning up to 60x the national average 5 , with no monthly maintenance fees. 4

Start earning up to 60x the national average , with no monthly maintenance fees. Learn More – Financial Insights and Educational Resources: As a generation of Americans struggle under the burden of debt, Porte is the trusted partner to provide easy-to-use tools, such as the Budget Tracker and True Debt Calculator, to help monitor monthly spending and showcase how simple changes in daily spending can help reduce debt and save money.

Get More – Benefits Exclusively for Porte Members: Members enjoy access, in the palm of their hands, to a Porte spending account and optional savings account without a brick and mortar bank. Other benefits include: access to paychecks up to two days faster 6 when enrolled in direct deposit, optional overdraft service, 7 cash back rewards at participating retailers 8 and real-time account alerts. In addition, members receive a sleek and modern Porte black Visa ® debit card that represents the smart decisions they are making today to pave the way for a positive financial journey in the future.

Members enjoy access, in the palm of their hands, to a Porte spending account and optional savings account without a brick and mortar bank. Other benefits include: access to paychecks up to two days faster when enrolled in direct deposit, optional overdraft service, cash back rewards at participating retailers and real-time account alerts. In addition, members receive a sleek and modern Porte black Visa debit card that represents the smart decisions they are making today to pave the way for a positive financial journey in the future. Give More – Porte's Giving Program, #DoorToChange: Through Porte's #DoorToChange program, members shop with a purpose. With every purchase made with the Porte card, a donation is made to the Porte charity partner of the member's choice.2

"Porte's mission is to inspire financial freedom by giving members the right tools to own their money," said Few. "As a generation of Americans struggle in the maze of managing their finances and, for so many, under the burden of what seems to be never-ending debt, they need a trusted partner. Porte was built on the feedback of consumers and we are fully committed to listening to members about services, benefits and features they desire and finding ways to deliver."

Porte accounts and services have been established in partnership with MetaBank®, National Association, Member FDIC and Netspend. To start your path towards financial freedom, download the Porte app in the App Store or Google Play. For more information on Porte, visit www.portebanking.com.

About Porte

Porte is a mobile banking solution committed to helping its members navigate a path toward financial freedom. Part of Populus Financial Group, Porte does not have costly physical locations, allowing it to reduce fees typically charged by traditional banks and increase its charitable giving based on member activity. Visit PorteBanking.com for more information.

About MetaBank ®, N.A.

MetaBank, N.A. ("Meta"), a national bank, is a subsidiary of Meta Financial Group, Inc.®, a South Dakota-based financial holding company. Meta is a leader in providing innovative financial solutions to consumers and businesses in under-served niche markets and believes in financial inclusion for all. Meta's commercial lending division works with high-value niche industries, rapid-growth companies and technology adopters to grow their businesses and build more profitable customer relationships nationwide. Meta is one of the largest issuers of prepaid cards in the U.S., having issued more than a billion cards in partnership with banks, program managers, payments providers and other businesses, and offers a total payments services solution that includes ACH origination, wire transfers, and more. For more information, visit the Meta Financial Group website.

About Netspend, a Global Payments Company

Netspend is the payment provider of choice to self-banked consumers and the brands that serve them. With a mission to empower consumers with the convenience, security and freedom to be self-banked, Netspend's products have helped over 10 million consumers spend, budget and pay bills since 1999. Consumers can reload and find Netspend Prepaid Cards at convenient locations nationwide through Netspend's extensive network of over 115,000 reload locations and more than 100,000 active employers and selling locations, including check cashers, convenience stores, grocers, pharmacies, insurance providers and tax preparers. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Netspend is a wholly owned subsidiary of Global Payments Inc. For more information, please visit www.netspend.com.

1Visit Portebanking.com/disclaimers#savings for more information on Porte's Optional Savings Account.

2Visit Portebanking.com/disclaimers#door-to-change for more information on Porte's #DoorToChange program.

3Must register & verify ID to open account. Terms, fees apply. Issued by MetaBank®, N.A., Member FDIC.

4Other fees may apply. See Deposit Account Agreement for details.

5The national rate is posted by the FDIC and are calculated based on a simple average of rates paid (uses annual percentage yield) by all insured depository institutions and branches for which data are available. More details about the calculation may be found at: https://www.fdic.gov/regulations/resources/rates/#one. The national rate for savings accounts is reported by the FDIC as 0.05 % APY as of 01/04/2021. This data is verified on a quarterly basis.

6Based on comparison of our ACH processing policy vs. posting funds at settlement.

7The Debit Card Overdraft Service is an optional service made available to eligible PORTE customers by MetaBank, National Association. Once you enroll and meet the eligibility requirements, you will be charged $20.00 for each transaction that overdraws your account by more than $10.00, up to a maximum of five (5) fees per calendar month. To avoid that fee, you have twenty-four (24) hours from the time of the first transaction that creates the overdraft to bring your Account back to a zero ($0.00) or a positive balance. Transactions subject to an overdraft fee are signature and PIN purchase transactions and ATM transactions. ACH Debit transactions are not eligible for coverage. Any negative balance must be repaid within thirty (30) days. Whether we authorize an overdraft is discretionary, and we reserve the right not to pay. For example, we typically will not pay overdrafts if you fail to meet the eligibility requirements for this service or you attempt too many transactions or transactions that create too large of an overdraft. Call us at 1-800-267-7080 or log in to your Mobile App for additional terms and conditions that apply, including initial and ongoing eligibility requirements for the service. This service is expensive, so we encourage you to research alternatives before enrolling. Once enrolled, you may opt-out at any time; however, you are responsible to repay any overdrawn amounts on your account even if you opt-out of the service.

8Visit Portebanking.com/disclaimers#porte-perks for more information on Porte Perks.

