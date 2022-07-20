Introducing QIMA IBD - Latin America's Leading Certifier for Organic Products

QIMA has acquired IBD to extend the company's offering for food certification solutions and food safety standards

HONG KONG, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QIMA , a global provider of quality control and supply chain compliance solutions announced that it has acquired IBD, Latin America's leading certifier of organic products. The acquisition of IBD aligns with QIMA's expansion strategy to bring services to food manufacturers and retailers in the agricultural sector, helping them achieve quality products that consumers can trust.

While IBD is the only globally recognized Brazilian certifier of organic products, the company also offers sustainability certifications such as Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) and IBD Fair Trade. Located in Botucatu, IBD operates in all Brazilian states in addition to 20 other countries.

As IBD and QIMA integrate and consolidate expertise and operations to meet increasing global and regional demand, the company is deploying a new brand identity under the QIMA IBD name. QIMA IBD will leverage QIMA's international presence and strong footprint in Asia and can now offer the full range of QIMA services including QIMA produce quality control, QIMA/WQS food safety audit and certification (GFSI) as well as social and environmental audits that can be tailor-made to specific client requirements. In addition to QIMA IBD capabilities, QIMA also offers comprehensive certification solutions for producers, importers, exporters and retailers as well as food service and hospitality businesses.

Consumers are becoming more discerning and demanding of product transparency, safety and sustainability. This is especially true for the organic food sector. The value and integrity behind organic certification processes is becoming more recognized and meaningful. Third-party certifications have also been proven to be effective for gaining customer loyalty and fostering long-term profitability in the food industry.

"We're thrilled to be joining forces with QIMA and we're excited to bring more solutions and a wider footprint to our valued clients. This is an important milestone for IBD and one that we have put a lot of consideration into. We're in great hands as part of the QIMA Group," shares Alexandre Harkaly, Founder and CEO of IBD.

"We are very pleased to welcome the IBD team as a great addition to our food division. As QIMA IBD we now look forward to supporting farmers and food manufacturers globally in their efforts to grow safer organic and sustainable food," said Sebastien Breteau, QIMA's Founder & CEO.

IBD is a natural fit for QIMA as their service philosophy is about protecting the environment, maintaining safe working conditions and safeguarding products, which resonates with QIMA's mission to help build secure supply chains towards a stronger and safer food ecosystem.

About QIMA

At QIMA we are on a mission to offer our clients smart solutions to make products consumers can trust. We combine on-the-ground experts for quality inspections, supplier audits, certification, and lab testing, with a digital platform that brings accuracy, visibility, and intelligence for quality and compliance data. We operate in 95 countries and help more than 17,000 global brands, retailers, manufacturers, and food growers achieve quality excellence.

