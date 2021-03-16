Introducing Rebel Hospitality: Hospitality Executive, Brian Sparacino named President & CEO as Private Equity Leader

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Embracing the continually evolving landscape of 2021, Capstone Equities, a leading New York-based private equity firm, today announced that it will take the bold step to self-manage their portfolio of hotels with the launch of Rebel Hospitality.

With the goal of aligning asset financial performance and owner interests, this self-management model epitomizes the investor-centric mindset of Capstone Equities. Rebel Hospitality offers absolute transparency between operations and investment teams with a technology-oriented management platform that can also be applied in partnership with other hotel owners or investors.

Dynamic hospitality professional Brian Sparacino has been named president and chief executive officer of the newly formed Rebel Hospitality. An industry leader with significant hospitality experience, Sparacino was formerly managing director with Evolution Hospitality, and previously spent more than a decade in various senior leadership roles with Interstate Hotels & Resorts, which included overseeing Blackstone owned portfolios, and creating and leading Interstate's independent lifestyle division, INTRIGUE Hotels & Resorts.

"The formation of Rebel Hospitality was driven by Capstone's unwavering passion to be best-in-class asset managers that deliver paramount returns to our investors and partners," said Josh Zamir, co-founder and managing principal at Capstone Equities. "In conjunction with Brian's leadership and expertise, we have crafted a powerful, management paradigm that leverages unique technologies to achieve peak performance of our assets, and those of our partners."

Rebel Hospitality blends progressive technologies with management excellence to create a one-stop, full-service hospitality management biome spanning operations, revenue management, procurement, human resources, marketing distribution, and investment and development partnerships. The unrivaled technology, expertise, and fee transparency makes Rebel Hospitality poised to become a leader and premier partner as a niche hotel management platform that is philosophically aligned with hotel investment strategies.

In an ever-changing hospitality landscape experiencing unprecedented disruption, Rebel Hospitality launches with a solid footing managing a hospitality portfolio that includes 1,100 rooms in New York City, with the Rebel Hospitality platform implemented at The NYMA Hotel and the Hotel @ Fifth Avenue, with additional hotels and partnerships anticipated to be announced in Q2 2021.

As the New York travel industry has been severely impacted by the global Covid-19 pandemic, Capstone moved to secure base business for its New York City assets, ensuring that two properties are currently running at or near 100% occupancy rates, with the third significantly out-performing market averages, all while adhering to local, state, and federal safety guidelines for guests and employees.

About Capstone Equities

Capstone Equities was formed to make strategic, value-added investments in real estate related opportunities throughout major Commercial Business Districts in the United States and beyond. It creates proprietary deal flow by leveraging the talents of its experienced team and extensive network of professionals and market knowledge to create new opportunities, implement superior strategies, and execute on its business plan to maximize return.

The team accomplishes this through a vertically integrated, hands-on management of its assets and by executing on opportunistic exit strategies from various investments. Through this methodology Capstone has acquired more than $1.5 billion of property investments over the last 10 years with more than 25 transactions.

Investments in the US include such prominent commercial properties as 5 East 59th Street, 570 7th Avenue, 4 New York Plaza, 156 William Street, 1-11 Flatbush Avenue, Beekman Tower, 14 Wall Street, 30 Flatbush Avenue, 820 First Street, DC and 321 East 2nd Street, Los Angeles, and a New York-centric hotel portfolio that includes The NYMA Hotel and the Hotel @ Fifth Avenue.

