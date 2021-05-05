Introducing RESONIC™

HOUSTON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Soliton, Inc., (Nasdaq: SOLY) ("Soliton" or the "Company"), a medical device company with a novel and proprietary aesthetic platform technology, today announced the launch of its highly anticipated Rapid Acoustic Pulse™ (RAP) device — RESONIC™. The dual-platform RESONIC™ device utilizes a first-of-its-kind technology and offers a paradigm-shifting approach to two in-demand procedures: tattoo removal and cellulite treatment. Harnessing the power of sound, RESONIC helps achieve 75% greater fading of tattoos in as few as 3 sessions and improves the appearance of cellulite non-invasively with high patient satisfaction after just 1 treatment session.

"This is an exciting day for Soliton and the RESONIC brand," shared Brad Hauser, President & CEO of Soliton. "It's been a long time in the making and we're excited to finally bring this innovative and efficacious solution to procedures that have had historically low patient satisfaction or required numerous treatment sessions to achieve expected results. Launching RESONIC with two unique indications has been a strategic goal of ours since receiving our first FDA clearance in 2019. This approach enables our HCP partners to drive multiple revenue streams among two different patient profiles with one device, positioning our partners for accelerated practice growth, and poising RESONIC to become a leading aesthetics brand," added Hauser.

Leveraging its proprietary technology, the RESONIC device is designed to safely deliver rapid, high-pressure acoustic shockwaves at a rate of up to 100 pulses per second, resulting in the physical change of targeted cellular structures without creating cavitation or heating that could result in surrounding tissue damage. The Rapid Acoustic Pulse technology creates a new standard in tattoo removal when used as an accessory to a Q-Switched laser, to allow for multiple laser passes and up to 44% fading in a single session with tattoo removal in as few as 3 sessions. This innovative technology also safely and non-invasively physically changes fibrous septa bands beneath the skin that cause cellulite to deliver efficacious results in just one, 45–60-minute treatment with minimal discomfort and without downtime.

"RESONIC revolutionizes the industry's approach to two notoriously challenging patient needs. The technology's ability to physically change targeted cellular structures without breaking the skin is game changing," shared Dr. Elizabeth Tanzi, Board Certified Dermatologist and member of Soliton's Scientific Advisory Board. "Clinical trial results for both RESONIC procedures showed significant results with accelerated treatment timelines, which I believe will result in higher patient satisfaction and will minimize common barriers to entry that exist for tattoo removal and cellulite reduction."

RESONIC is cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as an accessory to the 1064 nm Q-Switched laser for black ink tattoo removal in Fitzpatrick Skin Type I-III patients and short-term improvement in the appearance of cellulite.

RESONIC for Tattoo and RESONIC for Cellulite will be available through a select network of physicians and medically supervised spas beginning in June 2021. Visit http://www.RESONIC.com/ for more information and to find a physician near you.

About RESONIC™

The RESONIC™ Rapid Acoustic Pulse™ (RAP) technology is the first and only technology of its kind specially engineered to safely generate high-frequency acoustic waves up to 100 times per second to change targeted structures in your skin down to the cellular level. The FDA-cleared RESONIC device is used as an accessory to the 1064 nm Q-Switched laser for black ink tattoo removal in Fitzpatrick Skin Type I-III patients and to temporarily improve the appearance of cellulite. RESONIC is powered by Soliton, Inc, a medical device company based in Houston, Texas with a novel and proprietary platform developed to revolutionize the aesthetics industry.

To learn more and view important safety information, visit http://www.resonic.com/.

About Soliton, Inc.

Soliton, Inc. is a medical device company with a novel and proprietary platform technology licensed from The University of Texas on behalf of MD Anderson Cancer Center. The Company's first FDA cleared commercial product, RESONIC™, will use rapid pulses of acoustic shockwaves as an accessory to lasers for the removal of unwanted tattoos and the treatment of cellulite. The Company is based in Houston, Texas, and is actively engaged in bringing RESONIC to the market. The Company believes this "Soliton" method has the potential to lower tattoo removal costs for patients, while increasing profitability to practitioners, compared to current laser removal methods. The Company also believes the technology will provide the first non-invasive acoustic technology to target the underlying causes of dimples and ridges in cellulite. Soliton is investigating potential additional capabilities of the RAP technology. The device is currently cleared in the United States only for use in tattoo removal and cellulite.

For more information about the Company, please visit http://www.soliton.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, our ability to successfully commercialize our RESONIC device. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although Soliton believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results or outcomes may prove to be materially different from the expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Soliton has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' "would," ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including under the heading " Risk Factors" in our most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the SEC and as updated in our Form 10-Q filings and in our other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. Soliton undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE Soliton, Inc.

